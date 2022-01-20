Parents in the United States are at a breaking point. Parents around the world wonder why.





In the United States, parents are at breaking point, with school closures and a lack of reliable childcare.

In Italy, parents are often supported by family members.

In Latin America, many parents enjoy socializing and are encouraged to meet friends.

Navigating a global pandemic has been stressful for parents around the world, but in the United States, parents are operating in perpetual crisis mode. With school closures, a child care crisis with many child care centers permanently closing, and a lack of reliable child care, parents have to do it all.

In fact, according to a 2021 survey of parents in 42 countries, parental exhaustion was highest among Americans. We’ve spoken to parents in several countries outside of the United States who say they’re doing well to figure out why.

Italian parents often have strong support systems

The Italian government requires everyone to wear a mask and vaccination is compulsory to go to work or university, said Candice Criscione, an expat who lives with her family just outside Florence. While the US has only 63% of the population fully vaccinated against COVID, Italy is over 76%.

Many Italians also have an excellent support system when it comes to raising children, she said. “Here you see grandparents picking up the kids after school and families compromising with childcare. If you need help, you won’t have a hard time finding it,” said said Criscione.

Even when parents feel exhausted from juggling jobs and raising children, “there is a general consensus that sacrifices must be made, and there is confidence in what scientists and authorities are communicating,” said Katherine Wilson, who lives in Rome.

“In the United States, there is always a pressure to do everything and 110%,” Criscione said. This includes being amazing parents, teachers, partners, employees, and friends. “Parents here do their best, but recognize that they can’t be perfect in every role, every day,” she said.

Some parents in Argentina have pooled resources for tutoring

At the start of the pandemic, Mexican mother Diana Bueno Bieletto was on high alert like everyone else, but that fear has since faded. Besides having the support of grandparents, a cultural norm in Mexico, Bieletto said parents often don’t stop their children from interacting.

“You see kids outside playing in playgrounds, malls, schools, beaches, parks. I think we value socializing in Mexico even more than health.” says Bieletto.

Luis Enrique Rodriguez, who lives in central Mexico, said there were times when he felt tired, but not exhausted. “I think culturally we have more support mechanisms than people in the United States, and maybe we’re not so fear-centered. The first six months we were very strict about isolation. , but then we started to venture [out] more and more, just hoping for the best,” Rodriguez said.

For Violeta Noetinger, a mother of four in Argentina, the start of the pandemic was exhausting. Living in a society that relies heavily on domestic help, which was suddenly unavailable due to limited transport, she said she felt “completely abandoned”. But over time, the parents pooled their resources.

“We hired private tutors for small groups at home, even going against local guidelines to ensure our children had some kind of safe, limited and somewhat periodic learning and social contact. If I have to think about what saved us was the little groups we formed with other parents in order to help each other,” Noetinger said.

American expat in Switzerland sees more sense of collective responsibility

Per Ola Wold-Olsen, a father in Norway, said people in his country tend to trust their government and its institutions, which has not changed during the pandemic.

Even with homeschooling and working from home, Wold-Olsen said he’s seen families do well. “A lot of the time, parents are frustrated with how little we can go to the office, travel, and meet in large groups,” Wold-Olsen said.

Rachel Meyer, an American expat living in Switzerland, said she noticed a sense of collective responsibility for public health in Switzerland that seems to be lacking in the United States. “The individualistic spirit that drives partisan cultural divides over mask mandates and resistance to vaccination makes surviving the pandemic especially difficult for American parents,” Meyer said.

“Due to government-run weekly mass testing and mask mandates for students, children here in Switzerland have largely been able to stay in face-to-face school during the pandemic,” Meyer said. She said that alone has supported both the mental well-being of parents and students.

Grateful for overcoming the pandemic in Switzerland rather than the United States, Meyer said, “It’s hard to stay healthy when 50% of your community thinks COVID is a hoax.”

