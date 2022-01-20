Russia and Iran show unity against the United States





MOSCOW Sitting at a long table from President Vladimir V. Putin at a Covid-conscious distance, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reminded his Russian counterpart on Wednesday that Tehran had resisted America for 40 years.

And now that Russia was diving deeper into its own confrontation with the United States, Mr. Raisi told Mr. Putin in televised remarks, it was time to seize power from the Americans with increased synergy between our two countries.

It was a bit of geopolitical theater in the Kremlin at a critical time for Washington and its adversaries. Mr. Raisi, the hardline Iranian leader, began a two-day trip to Moscow on Wednesday intended to showcase the tightening ties between two countries with often divergent interests and a history of strained relations but, increasingly, with China, only one adversary: ​​the United States.

For Mr Putin, embroiled in a dispute with the United States over spheres of influence and facing stiff penalties if he follows through on a threat to invade Ukraine, it was a chance to show that Russia has friends she can call on in her battles with the West. In line with this message, the visit will include an address by Mr. Raisi to the lower house of the Russian Parliament, a rare honor for a visiting leader.

Iran, whose economy is already strangled by US sanctions, is engaged in delicate negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. Mr. Raisi nevertheless expressed tacit support for Mr. Putin in Ukraine, and the minister Iranian Foreign Minister stressed that the two presidents had agreed on the framework of an agreement governing increased economic and military cooperation.

However, no deal has been publicly signed, and the extent of the Kremlins’ willingness to sell Iran more modern Russian weapons that Tehran has long sought remains unclear. But alongside an upcoming naval exercise combining Russian, Iranian and Chinese warships, the Kremlin seemed determined to send the message that it was continuing to foster new ties that could serve as a counterweight to the West. Iran, too, is signaling that it also has alternatives if Western sanctions are not lifted.

On the international stage, we are cooperating very closely, Mr. Putin told Mr. Raisi, noting the crises in Syria and Afghanistan, and pledging to bring Iran closer to the Russian-led trading bloc known as the Eurasian Economic Union.

Russia and Iran still have a host of differences. Despite years of sanctions, Russia’s economy, unlike Iran’s, remains tightly integrated with the West. Mr Putin has worked to foster close ties with Israel, which Iranian leaders view as an enemy. And in Vienna, Russia worked with the United States and Europe to try to revive faltering negotiations on restoring the deal restricting Iran’s nuclear program.

But as the conflict between Russia and the West escalates, Russian officials are increasingly willing to look beyond those differences. Grigory Lukyanov, a specialist in international relations at Moscow’s Higher School of Economics, said Russian officials had aligned themselves more in recent years with the more strident anti-Western stance of some Iranian counterparts. And Mr. Raisi, an ultra-conservative cleric who became president in August, has come out in favor of closer ties with Russia despite skepticism from the Iranian public.

This visit is not so much oriented to the domestic audience of the two countries but, above all, to the West, Lukyanov said of Mr. Raisis’ trip to Moscow. There are now more supporters in the Russian leadership for adopting Iran’s radical course, which was once considered unacceptable in Russia.

Russia has massed some 100,000 troops around Ukraine, while demanding guarantees that the NATO alliance will not expand into Ukraine or elsewhere in Eastern Europe. Western officials say Mr Putin could launch an invasion of Ukraine at any time and have threatened crushing sanctions against Russia and new military support for Ukraine if he does. Mr. Raisi, in the public part of his meeting with Mr. Putin, did not mention Ukraine, but echoed the Kremlins’ longstanding contempt for the Western military alliance.

NATO’s influence under any pretext in the Caucasus and Central Asia is a threat to the mutual interests of independent countries, Raisi said, according to the minutes of the meeting of Iranian governments. He was referring to two other regions that were once part of the Soviet Union and which the Kremlin still considers to be part of Russia’s legitimate sphere of influence.

Mr. Raisis’ presidency consolidated the power of a hardline faction that had criticized the previous centrist government of President Hassan Rouhani as being too accommodating to the West, aligning Iran more closely with Mr. Putin.

Mr Putin met Mr Raisi despite intense efforts by the Kremlins to protect Mr Putin from the coronavirus, the omicron variant crossing Moscow. The two leaders were seated about 20 feet apart, and Mr Putin’s spokesman later told Russian media that the seating arrangement was due to health necessity measures.

Neither video conferences nor phone calls can replace face-to-face contact even like this, Mr Putin told Mr Raisi, pointing to the long table between them.

After meeting in the Kremlin on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian posted on Twitter that the two presidents had agreed on the framework of a long-term deal. In his remarks on Wednesday, Mr. Raisi said the document had been given to Mr. Putin.

Understanding Russia’s relationship with the West

Tension between the regions is rising and Russian President Vladimir Putin is increasingly willing to take geopolitical risks and press his demands.

Relations between Tehran and Russia have entered a new, rapid and dynamic path, Amir Abdollahian said. Excellent cooperation will begin in this new phase of relations.

The 20-year deal discussed by Mr Putin and Mr Raisi, Iranian officials said, focuses on technology transfers from Russia, the purchase of Russian military equipment and Russian investment in Iranian energy infrastructure . Iran said the deal would be modeled on a broad economic and security accord signed in September between Iran and China. Under the deal, China will invest nearly $400 billion in a wide range of projects in Iran in exchange for discounted oil for two decades.

We are definitely pursuing a long-term agreement with Russia because it is a necessity, said Mahmoud Shoori, deputy director of the Institute of Iranian and Eurasian Studies in Tehran, in a telephone interview. More important than the economic partnership with Russia is a military and intelligence alliance.

In Russia, many analysts believe that the prospect of increased Russian military cooperation with other American adversaries is one of the Kremlins’ best levers against Washington. Warships from Russia’s Pacific Fleet entered Iran’s port of Chabahar in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday ahead of a planned joint naval exercise with Iran and China, the Russian Defense Ministry said. .

But perhaps the thorniest issue facing Moscow and Tehran is the future of Iran’s nuclear program. In his televised comments on Wednesday, Mr. Putin told Mr. Raisi that it was very important to hear your position on the negotiations in Vienna.

Talks to reinstate the 2015 accord, which President Biden wants to join after President Donald J. Trump pulled out of it in 2018, are floundering. Diplomats suggest they may only have a few weeks left before Iran breaches the initial boundaries so completely that relaunching the deal would make no sense.

Last November, after a break for Iran’s presidential election, the Raisi government resumed talks and rejected concessions made by the previous government. With some pressure from Russia, Iran then agreed to negotiate on the basis of previous talks, but without accepting all their previous concessions.

Analysts say Russia continues to play a constructive role in the Vienna talks, seeing neither a nuclear-armed Iran nor a US or Israeli attack on Iran as an acceptable alternative to the nuclear deal . This means that Mr Putin was likely to pressure Iran to act more quickly, although he may be tempted to use Russian cooperation in the talks as leverage in the negotiation in the deadlock between Russia and the West about Ukraine.

Russia neither wants Iran with a bomb nor Iran with a bomb, said Ali Vaez, the Iran director of the International Crisis Group. The Russians are very good at compartmentalizing their differences with the West.

Anton Troianovski reported from Moscow, Farnaz Fassihi from New York and Steven Erlanger from Brussels. Ivan Nechepurenko and Oleg Matsnev contributed reporting from Moscow.

