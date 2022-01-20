The number of new daily coronavirus cases reported in the UK has crossed 100,000.





With cases rising slowly over the past few days, 108,069 new Covid infections have been reported in the UK in the last 24 hours.

The number of daily cases reported in the UK has remained below 100,000 since Friday.

Meanwhile, in Wednesday’s coronavirus tests, 359 more people died in 28 days, bringing the total to 152,872.

Separate figures released by the National Statistical Office show that there are 177,000 registered deaths in the UK, where COVID-19 is mentioned in the death certificate.

There have been 18,979 corona patients in hospitals across the country, and 703 are on artificial respiration.

Listen to podcasts from ITV News – Coronavirus: What you need to know

UK

In the UK, an additional 96,545 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 301 have died.

As of Tuesday, there were 18,979 coronavirus patients in hospitals, with 703 on ventilators.

Wales

In Wales, 2,136 additional infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

And 23 more corona deaths were recorded.

On Tuesday, there were 811 Covid patients across the hospital and 25 on artificial respiration.

The Granite City

Scottish authorities reported 4,937 additional infections and 29 more Covid deaths on Wednesday.

There were 1,571 Covid cases reported on Wednesday, of which 41 were in ventilated beds.

Northern Ireland

On Wednesday, Northern Ireland reported 4,451 new cases of COVID-19 and six more related deaths.

And on Tuesday, there were 404 corona patients in the hospital, and 20 people on artificial respiration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2022-01-19/new-daily-covid-infections-reported-in-uk-exceed-100000 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos