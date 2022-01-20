US approves allied arms shipments to Ukraine as concerns grow





Under export control regulations, the three countries had to obtain State Department approval before transferring their weapons to Ukraine. The administration official declined to list the specific weapons that had been approved for transfer.

The approvals come as US officials mount warnings of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

During a press conference on Wednesday, President Joe Biden said that I guess [Russian President Vladimir Putin] will travel against Ukraine, although I think I regret having done so.

On Tuesday, a State Department official told reporters that the arrival of Russian troops in Belarus for hastily announced military exercises this weekend posed a new risk to Ukraine. Russia may intend to station troops in Belarus under the guise of joint military exercises in order to potentially attack Ukraine from the north, the official said.

The countries most at risk of renewed Russian adventurism, NATO’s Baltic members, all of which are former Soviet satellite states, are not only seeking to send arms to Ukraine, but have also demanded more of NATO forces to reinforce those already stationed in their country.

The dozens of Russian infantry brigades deployed along the Ukrainian border, equipped with tanks, rocket launchers and mobile artillery, would be virtually unstoppable if deployed in force. But the Javelin anti-armour missiles Ukraine already has, and weapons such as the Stinger surface-to-air missiles that remain on its wish list, could impose a cost on Russian forces that could spell trouble for Putin.

Earlier Wednesday, POLITICO reported that arms transfer requests were still scouring the bureaucracy in Washington, after several officials and people familiar with the process said the transfers were being considered. A State Department spokesperson declined to comment on the transfer status and a National Security Council spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment on the status of the transfers. But after the story was published, the administration official said the transfers had been approved.

Idaho Sen. Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told POLITICO on Tuesday he hopes the State Department will give the licenses a quick green light.

We cannot let bureaucracy and the status quo stop us from doing what we must to give Ukrainians what they need to defend themselves, he said in a statement. Given the urgency of the situation, the Biden administration should find the political will and figure out how to work faster to move those export licenses.

Approving the transfer of US equipment to a third party is a complex undertaking that requires reviews and approvals from multiple agencies within the US government. But there are situations in which the transfer by a third party is even faster than Washington shipping the weapons directly to the recipient country.

According to Elias Yousif, an arms transfer policy analyst at the Stimson Center, the Foreign Assistance Act stipulates that a transfer to a third party must meet certain standards, including whether the United States would have made the same transfer if it did. had chosen. The transferring country must also explain why they are making the transfer [the weapons] and all relative information they have, including information about the recipients and the receiving unit, he said, noting that the process takes time.

Last year, the United States transferred $650 million worth of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, the most in a single year since security assistance began in 2014.

Peeter Kuimet, head of Estonia’s Department of International Cooperation, said last month that his country was considering sending its Javelin anti-armour missiles and 122mm howitzers to Ukraine and was awaiting US approval for the Javelins. , and that Finland and Germany sign the howitzers.

In December, Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anuauskas pledged to send lethal weapons to Ukraine, but declined to specify what they might be. It is a multilateral agreement because several countries are involved, not only the donor and the recipient but also the manufacturer and the supplier,” he said.

Both countries already have javelins and are likely to start replacing their stocks with newer versions of the missile as current versions begin to age.

A request for part of that replenishment was approved by the State Department in December, when it approved the sale of 230 Javelins to Lithuania, following a 2015 sale for 220 of the missiles. Estonia also purchased 350 Javelin missiles in 2014.

A Lithuanian official told POLITICO that the country is also ready to increase the number of instructors for our military training mission, providing additional material assistance: both lethal, non-lethal and humanitarian.

The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2022 provides $300 million in U.S. military assistance for Ukraine this year, including at least $75 million specifically for lethal assistance.

Given the rapidly changing situation on the ground, some countries have started sending their own weapons to Ukraine.

On Monday, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced that the UK would supply Ukraine with small arms, anti-armour and defensive weapons systems and send a small number of British personnel to Ukraine to provide training in weapons.

The British government has been active in the region, sending engineers to Poland last year to bolster local forces in the hardening of the country’s border with Belarus after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime sent in thousands of migrants from the Middle East to the Polish border.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with senior military officials in Minsk, Belarus. | Pool photo Nikolai Petrov/BelTA via AP

In November, the UK also signed an agreement with the Kyiv government to produce eight new warships, including minehunting vessels for the Ukrainian Navy.

A British government spokesman said the UK and our allies provide a range of support to Ukraine, including to build up Ukraine’s defense capability, but that support is fundamentally defensive in nature. Neither NATO nor Ukraine pose an aggressive threat to Russia.

Another State Department official confirmed on Wednesday that the United States had approved the $200 million weapons package it had been discussing internally to ship to Ukraine, which includes more Javelin missiles, ammunition , radar systems and medical equipment, the Associated Press reported.

The issue of increased US support was a major topic among a bipartisan group of US senators who traveled to Kyiv over the weekend, where they promised more defensive and lethal weapons. Lawmakers briefed Biden on their visit Wednesday morning.

The Russian deployment in Belarus over the weekend adds a worrying new wrinkle to the crisis.

Moving 100,000 troops into position along Ukraine’s borders, combined with moving forces into Belarus on short notice, is of course beyond what we’d expect from a normal exercise, the department’s first official said. ‘State.

According to agreements between Russia and NATO, exercises involving more than 9,000 troops require 42 days’ notice, and if the exercise includes more than 13,000 troops, international observers are required. Russia has made no notification to date.

This is what normal looks like, the State Department official said. What it is is something completely different.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2022/01/19/us-allies-ukraine-weapons-russia-invasion-527375 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos