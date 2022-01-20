Vodafone UK and Samsung move to UK’s first 5G open RAN site – Samsung Newsroom Korea





A new milestone since Vodafone UK selected Samsung as a leading supplier to support commercial deployment of Open RAN across Europe

Samsung Electronics and Vodafone UK have announced that they have launched the UK’s first 5G Open RAN site that transmits real-time customer traffic. The site, located in Bath, UK, marks the beginning of the Vodafones extended open RAN network architecture in Europe, with more than 2,500 additional sites to follow. To commemorate the creation of the first site, the two companies successfully launched a 5G live video call between Vodafone UK Chief Network Andrea Dona using Samsung’s 5G Virtual Radio Access Network (vRAN), the UK’s first call to a commercial 5G Open RAN. Done. with Julia Lopez, UK Government Minister for Media, Data and Digital Infrastructure

In June 2021, the two companies announced that Vodafone UK had selected Samsung as the leading supplier to support widespread commercial deployment of 5G based on Open RAN architecture powered by vRAN in Europe.

Open RAN can radically advance the telecom industry and we are excited to advocate for this technology in the UK, said Andrea Dona, Chief Network Officer, Vodafone UK. This is an ecosystem that is only a few years old, but the progress we have made so far is quite remarkable. In addition to launching the first large-scale deployments in the UK, we also installed the first 5G Open RAN sites. Open RAN is now a real technology and it’s really exciting to see it thrive.

“Samsung is proud to partner with Vodafone UK to build the UK’s first 5G open RAN site,” said Thomas Riedel, Samsung Networks Europe head. This will help bring the benefits of a carrier-grade 5G vRAN solution to millions of Vodafone UK customers. With leading operators in key markets around the world and our accumulated commercial 5G vRAN experience, we look forward to pushing the boundaries of technological innovation and supporting the 5G journey across Europe.

In the coming months, Vodafone and Samsung will be testing the telecom-grade performance metrics and features of Samsung vRAN, such as security, inter-Radio Access Technology (inter-RAT) mobility, and inter-frequency handover, and ensure Open RAN compliance. Specification. Samsung’s fully virtualized software-based RAN runs on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) servers, providing functionality and performance equivalent to traditional hardware-based equipment. The company’s vRAN uses a cloud-native and container-based architecture to provide mobile operators with more flexible deployment and network management efficiencies while helping to meet new and existing service deployment requirements.

The two companies will also test other advanced network technologies that leverage both LTE and 5G technologies to enhance the mobile user experience. These include Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) to allocate time-frequency resources based on traffic demand to accommodate LTE and 5G users in the same frequency band, and E-UTRAN New Radio Dual Connectivity (EN-DC) to enhance 5G. It’s possible. It combines the resources of 4G and 5G networks to provide speed, reliability and coverage. Testing will take place in the first half of 2022.

Samsung pioneered the successful delivery of 5G end-to-end solutions including chipsets, radios and cores. Through continuous research and development, Samsung is leading the industry in advancing 5G networks with a market-leading portfolio of products, from fully virtualized RANs and Cores to private network solutions and AI-based automation tools. The company currently provides carriers with network solutions that provide connectivity to hundreds of millions of users worldwide.

