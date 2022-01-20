Bank of England Bans Payments to Universal Credit and State Pensioners





The British on Universal Credit and State Pensions have been warned about a ban on payments brought in by some banks.

Half of lenders are refusing to offer mortgages to beneficiaries. Because they don’t allow you to use your money from universal credits or state pensions.

This means they face limited choices and can make it harder to climb the housing ladder.

The problem is that borrowers go through all sources of income to make sure the lender can afford the loan in order to get a mortgage.

This includes not only salaries, but also items such as salaries and pension payments.

It can be quite a shock because many people only consider some types of income and not others.

Lenders also get into trouble for many by not agreeing on what is considered adequate income and what is not.

David Hollingworth of L&C Mortgages said, “I think people can have the misconception that lenders will take full earnings into account.

“They add up everything and expect lenders to accept everything.

“But different types of income can treat it differently, and different lenders can treat it differently.

With universal credit, for example, some may only consider a certain percentage and some may not allow it at all.”

For example, if you receive a corporate or personal pension, all 71 mortgage lenders that make standard home loans class it as income.

It’s according to the mortgage broker software Criteria Brain, which lists what lenders do and what they don’t look for.

If you get a state pension, 3 lenders won’t allow it, but 68 still do.

But things are a little different when you get pension credits, which are benefits that supplement a retiree’s income and help them maintain a decent standard of living.

Thirty out of 71 borrowers do not consider it income.

For example, Santander, NatWest, and Barclays allow this, but Kent Reliance and Accord do not.

Eleven lenders do not accept SIPPs or self-investing personal annuities, while 22 lenders tilt their heads when withdrawing cash from their annuity.

If you have a pension, you can get guaranteed money until you die.

But despite the certainty that the money will keep flowing, 12 out of 71 lenders don’t take money from their annuity.

Many older borrowers have interest-only mortgages that only pay interest.

At the end of the mortgage term, the loan must be repaid in full. Some people will do this by selling their home, while others will want to use their annuity cash.

But be careful, as only 16 out of 71 lenders accept this.

The mirror says the benefit situation is much worse.

If you get universal credit, only 45% of lenders will accept it (32 of 71 lenders).

For example, we accept the large lenders NatWest, HSBC and Halifax, but not Accord, Metro Bank and Virgin Money.

For child benefit claimants, 43 lenders are obligated, which is 60%.

31 out of 71 borrowers for Carers Allowance and 44 out of 71 borrowers (71%) for child tax credit.

A mortgage broker can help you find the best deal for you, even if you fall into this category.

Borrowers should also be aware that these strict rules apply when getting a mortgage from a new lender.

If Borrower A gets a mortgage and is not receiving benefits, but is receiving benefits by the time the mortgage is paid, it’s ok as long as she stays with her existing lender and doesn’t move.

The reason is – in most cases – that if you keep going, you won’t have to go through the economics check again.

However, switching to a different lender will require you to go through the process again and can be difficult.

