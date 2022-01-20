US Supreme Court rejects Trump’s attempt to keep Capitol attack tapes secret





WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to block the release of White House filings requested by the Democratic-led congressional panel investigating the last year’s deadly attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. .

The ruling means the documents, held by a federal agency that stores government and historical records, can be released even if litigation over the issue continues in lower courts.

Trump’s request to the judges came after the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled Dec. 9 that the businessman-turned-politician had no reason to challenge the ruling. President Joe Biden to authorize the release of the records to the House. select committee of representatives.

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the panel, and Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, its vice chair, in a statement called the Supreme Court action “a victory for the rule of law and American democracy.” The committee has already begun receiving some of the documents Trump hoped to withhold, they added.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump and his allies have fought an ongoing legal battle with the committee seeking to block access to documents and witnesses. Trump has sought to invoke a legal principle known as executive privilege, which protects the confidentiality of certain internal White House communications, a position rejected by lower courts.

The brief Supreme Court order noted that the important question of whether a former president can assert a claim of executive privilege did not need to be answered to resolve the case.

“Because the appeals court found that President Trump’s claims would have failed even if he were the incumbent, his status as a former president did not necessarily make any difference to the court’s decision,” the order reads. unsigned.

Only one of the nine members of the tribunal, conservative judge Clarence Thomas, publicly disagreed with the ruling.

The House committee said it needed the records to understand any role Trump may have played in fomenting the violence that unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021. His supporters stormed the Capitol in a failed attempt to prevent Congress from officially certifying Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election over Trump.

The committee asked the National Archives, which holds Trump’s White House records, to produce visitor logs, phone records and written communications between his advisers.

Biden, who took office two weeks after the riot, determined that the records, which belong to the executive branch, should not be subject to executive privilege and that turning them over to Congress was in the nation’s best interests. . Trump has argued that he can claim executive privilege based on the fact that he was president at the time, even if he is no longer in office.

On Nov. 9, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan dismissed Trump’s arguments, saying he failed to acknowledge the “deference due” to Biden’s ruling that the committee could access the records and adding, “The presidents are not kings and the plaintiff is not president”.

The select committee is made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans. The Supreme Court’s 6-3 conservative majority includes three Trump-appointed justices, but it has not always been receptive to his demands.

The court last year denied his request to block disclosure of his tax records as part of a criminal investigation in New York and also rejected attempts by Trump and his allies to void the 2020 election.

Shortly before the riot, Trump repeated to a crowd of his supporters his false claim that the 2020 election had been stolen from him by rampant voter fraud, telling them to go to the Capitol and “fight like a man.” devil” to “stop the theft”.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

