Airlines are canceling some flights after reduced 5G rollout in the United States





DALLAS (AP) Some flights to and from the United States were canceled Wednesday even after AT&T and Verizon reduced the rollout of high-speed wireless service that could interfere with aircraft technology that measures altitude .

International carriers that rely heavily on the widebody Boeing 777 and other Boeing planes have canceled early flights or switched to other planes following warnings from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Chicago-based planemaker.

Airlines that use only or mainly Airbus planes, including Air France and Irelands Aer Lingus, seemed less affected by the new 5G service.

Airlines had canceled more than 320 flights as of Wednesday night, just over 2% of the US total, according to FlightAware. It was much less disruptive than during the Christmas and New Year travel season, when a peak of 3,200, or 13%, flights were canceled on January 3 due to winter storms and workers sick with COVID. -19.

An industry trade group, Airlines for America, said the cancellations weren’t as severe as feared because AT&T and Verizon agreed to temporarily scale back 5G rollouts near dozens of airports while industry and government are developing a longer-term solution.

At Chicago’s OHare International Airport, Sudeep Bhabad said his father-in-law’s flight to India had been cancelled.

They need to fix this problem, Bhabad said. It would have been much better if they had solved the problem well before and let us know in advance, instead of knowing when we are here at the airport.

Similar mobile networks have been deployed in more than three dozen countries, but there are key differences in the design of US networks that raise concerns about potential issues for airlines.

The Verizon and AT&T networks use a segment of the radio spectrum close to that used by radio altimeters, devices that measure the height of aircraft above the ground to help pilots land in low visibility. The Federal Communications Commission, which buffered the frequencies used by 5G and altimeters, said the wireless service poses no risk to aviation.

But FAA officials saw a potential problem, and telecom companies agreed to delay deployment near more than 80 airports while the agency assesses which planes can fly safely near 5G and which will need it. new altimeters.

The FAA gave approval on Wednesday for more aircraft types to land in low visibility near 5G signals, including the Boeing 777. By evening, however, nearly 40% of the US airline fleet was still waiting to be cleared. This percentage was expected to decrease as the FAA continued to review other aircraft and altimeters.

I guess the process they use could be used to clean up the rest, said Randall Berry, professor of electrical engineering at Northwestern University.

The FAA says rolling out 5G has been more difficult for airlines in the US than in other countries for several reasons: cell towers use stronger signal strength than those elsewhere; the 5G network operates on a frequency closer to that used by many altimeters, and cell tower antennas point at a higher angle. A telecommunications industry group, CTIA, disputes the FAA’s claims.

Some experts say poor coordination and cooperation between federal agencies is as much to blame as technical issues.

Fighting over it from federal agencies has grown increasingly intense, said Harold Feld, a telecoms policy expert at advocacy group Public Knowledge.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency said it was not aware of any problems on the continent caused by 5G interference. To mitigate airline interference, French telecommunications operators are reducing the power of their broadband networks near airports.

Boeing Co. said in a statement it will work with airlines, the FAA and others to ensure all planes can fly safely as 5G rolls out.

In the meantime, airlines have scrambled to adapt to the new reality.

Emirates, which relies heavily on the 777, halted flights to several US cities on Wednesday but maintained flights to Los Angeles, New York and Washington.

We hope to resume our US services as soon as possible, the public airline said.

Tim Clark, chairman of Emirates, told CNN it was one of the most delinquent and utterly irresponsible situations ever seen, as it involved a failure of government, science and industry.

Japans All Nippon Airways canceled 20 flights to cities including Chicago, Los Angeles and New York, while Japan Airlines said eight of its flights were affected on Wednesday.

Air India said on Twitter that it will cancel flights to Chicago, Newark, New York and San Francisco due to the 5G issue. But it also said it would try to use other planes on US routes, a course several other airlines have taken.

Korean Air, Hong Kongs Cathay Pacific and Austrian Airlines said they replaced different planes for flights that were to use 777s. Germany’s Lufthansa swapped one type of 747 for another on some flights to the United States.

American Airlines Chief Operating Officer David Seymour said in a memo to staff that the carrier has canceled four flights pending FAA approval of equipment for its Airbus plane.

Choi Jong-yun, a spokeswoman for Asiana Airlines, which uses Airbus planes for flights to the United States, said she had not been affected so far.

FCC Chairman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement that the deployment of 5G can safely co-exist with aviation technologies in the United States, just like in other countries around the world. However, she urged the FAA to carry out its security checks carefully and quickly.

___

Gambrell reported from Dubai. Associated Press video reporter Teresa Crawford in Chicago and AP writers Kim Tong-hyung in Seoul, South Korea, Yuri Kageyama in Tokyo, Ken Moritsugu in Beijing, David McHugh in Frankfurt, Germany, Frank Jordans in Berlin, Angela Charlton in Paris, Kelvin Chan in London, Tali Arbel in New York and Isabel DeBre in Dubai contributed to this report.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/technology-business-dubai-middle-east-united-arab-emirates-bcac403626879062f8d07080f87e5880 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos