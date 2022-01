US releases video of drone attack in Afghanistan that killed 10 civilians | Afghanistan

The Pentagon has declassified and released video footage of a US drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 civilians in the final hours of the chaotic US withdrawal that ended its 20-year war in Afghanistan.

The New York Times obtained the footage as part of a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against US Central Command, which later posted the footage on its website. This is the first public release of video footage of the August 29 strike, which the Pentagon initially defended but later called a tragic mistake.

The videos include approximately 25 minutes of footage of what the Times reported were two MQ-9 Reaper drones, showing the scene of the strike before, during and after a missile struck a civilian car in a street yard. residential. Indistinct images show individuals moving in or near the attack area.

A Pentagon investigation last year found the strike in Kabul was an honest mistake and recommended no legal or disciplinary action, a finding that sparked widespread outrage from Congress and human rights groups. ‘man.

Critics said the report contributed to a culture of impunity and failed to address systemic problems in America’s conduct of drone warfare, making future civilian casualties inevitable.

Among the victims of the August 29 strike were Zemari Ahmadi, who worked for a US-based humanitarian organization, and nine members of her family, including seven children. Although the investigation by US Air Force Inspector General Lt. Gen. Sami Said found that drone operators mistook a white Toyota Corolla at the scene for a car linked to a group terrorist and had also not spotted a child visible in the surveillance footage. two minutes before the strike, he found no evidence of wrongdoing.

The investigation revealed no violation of the law, including the laws of war. Execution errors combined with confirmation bias and communication breakdowns resulted in unfortunate civilian casualties, the report said.

It was an honest mistake, Said told Pentagon reporters. But it’s not criminal conduct, random conduct, negligence.

Three days earlier, a suicide bombing at the airport had killed 13 American soldiers and more than 160 Afghans. When it later admitted its mistake in the Aug. 29 drone attack, Central Command said it had determined the man driving the car had nothing to do with the IS group.

Additional reporting by Julian Borger

