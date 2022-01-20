



Good afternoon and welcome.

Today marks the beginning of the next chapter in this country’s fight against COVID-19.

Hours ago, the Prime Minister announced that, thanks to the progress of all of us, he would lift the Plan B measures and return to the original Plan A.

It’s a moment everyone can be proud of.

It is the culmination of a wonderful national mission that has helped us withstand the waves of Omicron and restore more freedom to this country.

It reminds us of what this country can achieve when we all work together.

You will soon hear from Dr Susan Hopkins, UK Health Security Agency’s Chief Medical Advisor, but before that, I wanted to talk about how we got to this important milestone and what it means in our fight against this virus.

Let’s start with how we got here.

Back in July, we decided to do phase 4 of our roadmap, rolling back restrictions and getting closer to our daily lives. This wasn’t an easy decision, but I did it when the warm weather and school break supported it. It has helped us enjoy maximum freedom for several months.

As we said when announcing these changes, this showed us how we can learn to live with COVID-19.

But I also warn that newer, more harmful strains are likely to frustrate us.

Four months later, our scientists, learning from colleagues in South Africa, helped identify the world’s first new strain of Omicron.

A strain that can spread faster than any previous strain of COVID-19.

Stimulated by this more contagious strain, the number of cases has risen to record levels and, astonishingly, more than a third of the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UK in the past eight weeks.

There was a lot we didn’t know about Omicron.

But we knew we were in a stronger position than the previous winter, thanks to our decision to open in the summer and the solid defenses we built over time.

So we decided not to go back to lockdown like many countries in Europe.

Because I have always been extremely conscious of the impact that outright restrictions can have on job, education and mental health, for example.

Instead, we went the other way. It allowed me to take a well-rounded and balanced approach.

We have a Plan B contingency plan outlined in our Fall Winter Plan.

These measures put far fewer restrictions than most countries in Europe and saved valuable time. Time available to evaluate the Omicron strain and bolster the country’s pharmaceutical defenses.

Since the announcement of Plan B, 15 million people have come to claim boosters.

In the UK, records continued to be broken, with 1.06 million vaccinations per day. We have also significantly expanded our testing capacity and expect to have around 400 million side flow tests available this month alone. This is 4x the previous plan for Omicron.

In addition, more antiviral drugs and treatments were obtained and distributed directly to those at the highest risk. Thanks to this massive collective effort, it has gained more power than any large country in Europe, has created the largest testing program in Europe, and has procured more antiviral drugs than any other country in Europe. That’s why it’s the most open country in Europe, and today we’ve gone further and announced how we’ve announced our plans.

Our plan was to use the time that Plan B gave us to give ourselves extra strength in the fight against Omicron. This plan worked, and the data show that Omicron is retreating.

Today’s ONS data shows a decline in infections, including among older people.

Hospitalizations also decreased last week, and the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to the intensive care unit is the same as in July.

Ive always said marriage opens the country, as data supports, and that’s why they announced three significant changes earlier today as part of their return to Plan A.

First, the government is immediately ending the directive on telecommuting, and we know that many are already starting to talk to employers about steps to safely return to work.

Second, starting early next Thursday, mandatory certification based on vaccines and tests will end, but of course organizations can still voluntarily choose the NHS COVID Pass.

Third, starting next Thursday, we will no longer be legally obligated to wear face masks.

However, it is recommended to wear it in confined and crowded places, especially in places where you will come into contact with people you don’t normally meet.

These changes will take effect sooner in classrooms that will no longer require face coverings starting tomorrow, and the Ministry of Education will soon remove the guidelines for use in public spaces.

With these changes, we were looking elsewhere where we could relax the restrictions.

We intend to replace the legal requirement for self-isolation with advice and guidance, and going forward Ill plan to further ease restrictions on nursing home visits.

The step we announced today is an important milestone. But that’s not the end of the road and we shouldn’t see this as the finish line.

Because we cannot eradicate this virus and its future variants. Instead, we need to learn to live with COVID just as we learned to live with the flu and make good long-term plans for living with COVID-19 this spring.

We must remain vigilant and keep in mind that there may be collisions ahead.

We’ve worked hard to build a Nightingale surge hub and win new contracts with the independent sector to ensure the NHS is ready and resilient, but we’re still facing significant pressure this winter. Even before the omicron wave, we had a COVID backlog of elective care, but now, unfortunately, the COVID backlog will still be bigger. So we have to proceed with caution.

The plague is a marathon, not a sprint. Even on this ongoing day, Id urges everyone to think about what they can do to contain the virus. Wash your hands, get some fresh air, or self-isolate if you test and test positive.

But the best thing we can all do is get vaccinated. It was the jab that got us this far, and the jab can keep us here too.

A big thank you to all the staff, volunteers and troops, to everyone who made the rollout a reality, and to everyone who stepped out to get your jab.

We asked you to come forward and you asked for millions of dollars, and thanks to you we are taking these steps today.

But as long as there are those who are unprotected, we know our defenses aren’t as strong as we thought and the NHS will be put under more pressure than it deserves.

So please: If you haven’t hit the first, second or third jab, it’s time to step forward.

Help keep this success story alive and protect the incredible progress we’ve all made.

Now I want to take over to talk to Susan about the latest data.

