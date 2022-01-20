British minorities face breathtaking legal attack





The author is the CEO of Runnymede Trust.

Ethnic communities across the UK face some of the most important and lasting threats to their citizenship in recent memory as a series of new legislation draws closer to legislation this month.

The triple law of public security, electoral law and border law risks exacerbating the social disparity experienced by minority groups. Together, these laws jeopardize the rights of minority voters to vote and participate in public protests, and accuse all dual citizenship British citizens of being stripped of their citizenship without due process or prior warning.

The onslaught of this legislature is breathtaking, and it follows what ministers have repeatedly promised to close the racial divide in the UK in the aftermath of the Windrush scandal and the Black Lives Matter campaign. National security is commonly cited as a motive for these legal changes. As a British Bangladeshi, I am as concerned with this issue as my white neighbors of British Australians and British Jamaicans. In theory, border legislation should be of equal interest to all three of us. But, as Windrush continues to show, the vulnerability of citizenship is not so common. In fact, it is estimated that under the new border legislation, nearly 6 million people, including 40% of the non-white minority British, could be arbitrarily deprived of their citizenship without legal recourse. Ministers promise that the provisions of this measure will not be used widely or inappropriately. But they can’t talk about the future administration.

For a man like his grandfather, citizenship did not come from birth. It was gained from the struggle for the freedom of his country through World War II and the labor he devoted to ensuring our economic prosperity in peacetime. He saw himself as the beneficiary of a sacred social contract with the British state. Under this agreement, his children and their children would inherit the privileges of British citizenship bestowed upon him. The contract gave him the right to vote, a fair justice system and a sense of belonging among fellow Britons. Now the contract appears to have been broken and his granddaughters risk becoming arbitrarily stateless without any explanation or other home.

These attacks on a sense of belonging leave scars. Distrust of the country, exemplified by the disproportionate number of deaths among ethnic minorities during the pandemic and the community’s reluctance to vaccinate, has prompted British politicians to ask what lies behind this skepticism. The answer is embodied in the border laws and the attempts of successive governments to enforce new laws that put millions of British citizens, refugees and migrants at risk and vulnerable.

In 2006, it was the Labor government that was the first to approve the removal of citizenship for dual nationals for reasons of national security or public interest by the Home Secretary for the first time. Claims for the deprivation of citizenship are increasingly justified in the context of the 900 British citizens who traveled to join ISIS in Syria and Iraq. While the government acknowledges that a “significant percentage” of those returning to Isis pose no threat to society, the legislation potentially impacts racial stereotypes and violates the citizenship of millions of British law-abiding minority citizens.

The UK cannot be enhanced or protected at the expense of legal transparency. The Ministry of the Interior now refers more to domestic extremists to anti-de-radicalization programs than to Islamic extremists. And still, our lawmakers are on the verge of enacting legislation that risks dividing our citizens into two groups. I struggle to imagine being the complete opposite of the values ​​of freedom and equality that I and many British citizens cherish.

