



U.S. mask makers are taking a hit, having gone from a sleepy sector to a mission-critical industry overnight only to see sales slump before suddenly being in demand again.

Why it matters: As the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 rages on, health experts are now saying Americans need legitimate N95 or KN95 masks to best protect themselves from scarcely available knockoffs or masks fabric less effective.

But U.S. production of effective face masks slumped after demand plummeted in the summer of 2021, leaving the country dependent on Chinese imports at a time when authentic masks are desperately needed, according to the American Mask Manufacturer’s Association ( AMMA).

Driving the news: The Biden administration today announced plans to distribute 400 million American-made N95 respirator masks to the public, cutting more than half of the national stockpile.

“This is an important first step in providing respiratory protection to everyone who wants it,” says Anne Miller, executive director of the nonprofit PPE N95 Project.

Yes, but: 400 million is barely enough for an American, and there are few immediate options to do more in the United States, AMMA founder Lloyd Armbrust told Axios.

The big picture: The federal government’s N95 stockpile was around 737 million before Biden’s announcement. Restocking it with U.S.-made masks will take time as U.S. producers shut down most of their manufacturing capacity after the nations’ vaccination campaign led to the suspension of mask mandates, temporarily undermining demand.

Annualized N95 production capacity among AMMA members fell 47%, from 1.1 billion in May to 584 million in January. About 20 of the group’s roughly 30 members have ended production, Armbrust says. We’ve laid off about 70% of our team, says Armbrust, also CEO of Texas-based mask maker Armbrust. Most manufacturers have done the same.

State of play: Giant manufacturers like 3M and Honeywell produce many of the legitimately made N95 masks sold in the United States

But most N95 production is located offshore, according to AMMA, exposing the product to shipping delays. Some offshore sites have started sending masks to the United States to circumvent port backlogs.

Meanwhile, the country is flooded with counterfeit N95s and KN95s that do not offer enough protection.

At the same time, cloth masks are readily available. But they offer less protection against omicron than previous variants, and most producers have left the company.

Handmade goods seller Etsy’s face mask sales totaled $133 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, but sales were inconsequential in the fourth quarter of 2021, chief financial officer Rachel Glaser recently told investors.

What’s next: The Biden administration is currently looking for suppliers capable of manufacturing 141 million N95 masks per month at peak capacity, Department of Health and Human Services official Dawn OConnell told a Senate committee this week last. Contracts are expected to be awarded in January or February, she testified.

We have already provided federal and state governments with hundreds of millions of N95s for stockpile for this purpose, and will replenish as needed, 3M spokeswoman Jennifer Ehrlich said in an email.

