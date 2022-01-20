UK government halts animal welfare policy | rural issues





Some of the governments that put the new animal welfare policy at the fore are being put on hold as their supporters see it as a cunning attempt to abandon the vigilant measure entirely.

A senior Conservative party source confirmed to The Guardian that after a campaign led by Mark Spencer, a series of policies including a ban on trophy hunting imports, stricter sentences for dog thieves and a ban on live export of livestock have been halted. senior whip.

Policy Minister Zac Goldsmith reportedly heard the news shortly before boarding a flight to Ecuador.

Spencer, a farmer, is understood to have little interest in animal-friendly policies promoted by influential friends, including Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie and Lord Goldsmith.

Others within the political parties in the rural constituencies have personally complained that animal welfare policies are being campaigned by people living in the city and have made them unpopular with landowners, gun donors and voters.

Many supporters hope that the next Conservative party leader won’t go ahead with the bill because he’s not popular with influential figures in the party.

Johnson’s allies told The Guardian that policy is dead if the prime minister loses in the face of a no-confidence vote.

As Goldsmith said: It’s not just because the future of government is uncertain. The same goes for our continued leadership in climate and nature. The measurable truth is that we are now world leaders and have largely shifted our nature work abroad and here (and much more to come). When this PM goes, it’s almost over.

Although he called for Johnson’s resignation, senior lawmakers who supported the animal welfare bill took a more balanced view. The MP said: This could be an attempt to force Congressional parties to think they should keep Johnson. Because otherwise we won’t get animal welfare legislation.

We are watching it, and we will not support any leadership challenger who does not plan to quickly pass this bill through Congress. The idea that other leaders might try to dilute the bill took over our minds. We must fight hard against it.

The Conservative Animal Welfare Foundation, which includes Carrie Johnson, Dominic Raab and Lord Goldsmith as its backers, plans to weigh in behind any contenders supporting welfare legislation.

North Thanet MP and group spokesman Sir Roger Gale said: We are seeking support for the Outstanding Animal Welfare Bill program that the public voted for in the 2019 Manifesto.

Spencer’s friends said many farmers are complaining about an animal protection law passed in the House of Representatives on Tuesday night because they believe it could make their lives harder and increase the welfare of their farms. The bill has been criticized by back-ventures for enforcing animal sentiment, including lobster and fish, into the law. There is a belief that this could harm the fishing industry and attract traditional Conservative voters who view such policies as awake.

A spokesperson for the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: Animal welfare is an absolute priority for the department. We’re working on it, and a sentencing bill was passed in the House of Representatives last night.

Animal welfare activists have previously criticized the government for delaying legislation that cracks down on trophy hunting and prevents people from purchasing harmful animal experiences, such as elephant tours.

The start of parliamentary passage has been delayed and ministers are charged with dithering. The bill was initially hoped for before the July summer vacation, but has since been delayed several times.

Lorraine Platt, an activist who runs the CAWF, told The Guardian: We support world-class legislation, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s promise to advance animal welfare, and a ban on live animal exports that are now passing by Congress.

It is of utmost importance that this wonderful legislative program continues to pass for the millions of animals that will benefit from this government reform. It would be harmful and unpopular with the British public if the current animal welfare legislation were stopped. We will work to keep this strong legislation moving forward.

Spencer cannot receive comments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/jan/20/uk-government-puts-animal-welfare-policies-on-pause

