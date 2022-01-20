Why Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Split: Exclusive Details





The end of an era. The same thing that made Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet such a great couple is what led to their split, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Jason and Lisa worked because they were so different, the insider said of the Aquaman star, 42, and Emmy nominee, 54. He was jolly, loud, and the center of attention, and Lisa was always cool, calm, and subdued.

The former couple shocked fans earlier this month when they announced their decision to go their separate ways after 16 years together. We have all felt the pressure and changes of these transformational times, they wrote in a joint statement shared on January 12. And so ~ We share our family news ~ That we separate in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that ~ as we go about our lives, we can do so with dignity and honesty.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet David Fisher/Shutterstock

After nearly two decades together, the source told Us that the differences in their outlook on life began to cause problems.

This energy really started causing friction because they wanted to live different lives, the insider said. Jason wanted to travel and adventure a lot more. Lisa prefers to read, write poetry and cook at home.

The now estranged duo started dating in 2005 after meeting through mutual friends. They welcomed daughter Lola, 14, in July 2007 and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, in December 2008. After years of speculation that they were secretly married, the Dune actor and Cosby alum Show got married in October 2017.

Bonet later revealed that the duo had an instant connection from the start. I can’t say it was complete from the time we saw each other, but we’ve been together since the day we met, she told Porter magazine in March 2018. At that time, love came and it got big, and it didn’t run like I think a lot of men do. He picked me up in his arms and threw me over his shoulder like a caveman!

While their romantic relationship is over, the duo said in their breakup statement that they maintain a devotion for each other for the sake of their children.

The love between us continues, evolving in the way it wishes to be known and experienced, they continued. We free each other ~ to be what we learn to become.

