Instagram Launches Test of Subscriptions for US Creators





Instagram has switched on a new way for creators to make money, kicking off a test of subscriptions for the social platform in the US

Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder of Facebook and chairman/CEO of parent company Meta, announced the test in a post Wednesday. “This will help creators earn more by offering benefits to their most engaged followers like access to exclusive Lives and Stories,” he wrote. “I’m excited to keep building tools for creators to make a living doing creative work and to put these tools in more creators’ hands soon.”

Currently, the Instagram Subscriptions is being tested with a handful of US-based creators, who can set a monthly price of their choice and unlock a “subscribe” button on their profile. The program will let creators select from eight different price points, starting at 99 cents/month and ranging up to $99.99/month.

The company identified a few of the US Instagram creators who are part of the subscriptions test, including @alanchikinchow, @sedona._, @alizakelly, @kelseylynncook, @elliottnorris, @jordanchiles, @jackjerry, @bunnymichael, @donalleniii and @lonnieiiv .

According to the company, Instagram Subscriptions will let creators offer certain content only to subscribers, include livestreams, IG Stories and subscriber badges (which will display next to comments and messages so creators can easily identify their subscribers).

In 2020, Facebook launched a subscription program. Last year, Zuckerberg announced that the company would not collect any fees from creators on Facebook subscriptions purchases until 2023 at the earliest, and this will also apply to Instagram Subscriptions.

As of December 2021, Facebook Subscriptions creators can download emails of new subscribers (who have agreed to share their email addresses) so they can maintain a relationship off-platform. Creators also can now use a personalized link to promote their subscription that allows them to keep 100% of the money they earn, excluding taxes.

Zuckerberg previously announced a plan to pay out $1 billion to creators on Facebook and Instagram through the end of 2022. As part of that, select Facebook Subscriptions creators were invited to participate in a bonus program that rewarded them for adding new subscribers.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, outlined the elements of the Instagram Subscriptions test in a short video post:

optional screen reader Read More About:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2022/digital/news/instagram-subscriptions-launch-1235157616/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos