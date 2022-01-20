International
Henry Cuellar says he is cooperating with FBI investigation
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
The FBI was on the scene Wednesday near the Laredo home of US Rep. Henry Cuellar for what authorities described as a court-authorized ongoing investigation.
FBI spokesperson Rosanne Hughes confirmed law enforcements presence in the area but did not clarify what authorities were investigating.
Hughes said in a statement that the FBI was present on two streets around Cuellars house in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity.
The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation, she said.
On Wednesday evening, Cuellars office released a statement: Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld.
Agents were seen taking cases and other items from the congressmans home, according to MyRGVNews. FBI officials were also present at a downtown building owned by Cuellar that reportedly houses his campaign office as well as other private businesses, according to KGNS News.
First elected in 2004, Cuellar is a longtime representative of his Laredo-based 28th District.
A former state legislator and Texas secretary of state, he is one of the most powerful Texas Democrats in Washington due in part to his assignment on the House Appropriations Committee.
Cuellar is a favorite Democrat among his Texas Republican colleagues, and his moderate voting record has earned the ire of the left. He will face what is expected to be a fierce rematch in his party’s March 1 primary against attorney Jessica Cisneros. Another Democrat, former educator Tannya Benavides, is also in the race.
Republicans Ed Cabrera, Steve Fowler, Cassy Garcia, Eric Hohman, Willie Vasquez Ng, Rolando Rodriguez and Sandra Whitten are running for the GOP nomination in this race. Rafael Alcoser III is running as an independent.
Cuellar has increasingly become a figure of derision among progressives in recent years. He will sometimes join Republicans to vote against Democratic priorities, particularly on abortion.
Cisneros ran against Cuellar in the 2020 Democratic primary. With the support of EMILYs List and a number of high-profile liberal figures, she came within 4 percentage points of defeating him.
Cuellar went on to carry the district by an 18-point lead in the general election. At the same time, Republicans made headway in the district when President Joe Biden carried it by a surprisingly narrow 5-point margin.
While Cuellar has detractors, he is known within the larger Democratic House caucus as a mostly loyal member who carries his weight in fundraising for fellow Democrats. Cuellar is on track next term to secure an appropriations subcommittee gavel, a designation known around the Capitol as a cardinal.
Webb County-Zapata County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz said he is unaware of what prompted the FBI investigation. He said Cuellar is revered in the South Texas community and has proven to be accessible to local officials and community members.
Alaniz said he believes the timing of the FBI raid is questionable and worries it may adversely affect Cuellars reelection campaign.
Hes done an excellent job in all the years of service when he was a state representative, and now as a United States congressman, and I myself continue to have the utmost respect for Congressman Cuellar, Alaniz said. The law is the law, however, and the law has to be respected. So you know, in time thats what the short process is for. And the truth will eventually come out.
This developing story will be updated.
Sources
2/ https://www.texastribune.org/2022/01/19/henry-cuellar-fbi/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022