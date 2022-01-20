



The UK has passed a law to help researchers test gene-edited crops, and the UK’s chief scientist at the UK Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs says it will take at least five years for the product to go from research trials to the market.

Environment January 20, 2022

A pile of wheat in a field in Somerset, England

According to one of the UK government’s leading scientists, it will take at least five years for a new crop that has been genetically edited to be more nutritious and less harmful to the environment before it hits stores.

Gideon Henderson, chief science officer for the UK Environment, Food and Rural Authority (Defra) says there is no scientific evidence that such foods are blocked for sale. The UK today passed a new law designed to help the testing of gene-edited crops.

The UK government plans to change the current law so that gene-edited plants are treated differently from genetically modified organisms (GMOs). While GMOs can contain genes inserted from one species to another, gene editing typically involves using CRISPR technology to edit the DNA of one organism in an accelerated version of natural breeding techniques. Wheat that has been edited to be less likely to cause cancer is one example being tested. Some crops are resistant to pests and require less pesticides.

One of the really big victories is the environmental benefit: using less pesticides and being more tolerant of climate change. says Henderson.

Today’s amendments to the law, about three weeks later than expected, should save researchers testing gene-edited crops about 10,000 per trial and cut approval wait times by two months. However, this phase is more symbolic than material, as there are usually only two trials per year. Since the actual change is relatively insignificant, it means the will to go further. Henderson said he didn’t jump on both feet as part of his careful move.

Next, the law is changed to allow gene-edited foods to be commercially grown and sold on unspecified dates. According to Henderson, the crops will come first, then the livestock. The two main issues that need to be addressed first are the definition of what is considered gene editing and how foods are considered suitable for a category.

For animals, the main question is whether gene editing, such as breeding chickens that are too heavy to break legs, can be used to increase productivity at the expense of welfare. Ethicists have warned that the UK’s gene-editing drive must prevent such risks.

The slow approach the UK is taking may be partly to mitigate the risk of a backlash similar to the UK’s Frankenfoods protests against GMOs in the late 1990s and early 2000s. I think we should keep in mind that there might be such a thing, but so far last year we haven’t seen anything like it, Henderson says.

He points out that government surveys suggest public support for gene-edited foods, with about 6,000 submissions to government advisories being relatively small. However, the majority opposed the idea. Henderson said public participation is needed, but not enough to call for a government communications campaign to garner support.

When asked if there is any good reason the law won’t be changed to allow gene-edited crops, he says there are political reasons why it may not happen and may not be popular when it passes Congress. But scientifically I don’t see any reason why that shouldn’t happen. Argentina and Japan are good case studies showing that gene-edited foods are safe and beneficial, he added.

You never know when the law will change, says Henderson. But he said it would take at least five years for the product to hit the market in research trials. This sets a timeline for the impact of current changes, he says. He added that moves in other countries could accelerate UK approval of existing products, such as gene-edited tomatoes, sold in Japan since September last year.

