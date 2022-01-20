US appeals court reinstates racketeering claim against McKinsey





McKinsey and some of its top consultants will have to defend a federal racketeering suit after losing an appeal in a case alleging the company hid conflicts of interest when advising bankrupt clients.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York on Wednesday overturned a district court’s dismissal of the case, which was brought in 2018 by Jay Alix, founder of rival restructuring firm AlixPartners.

The original lawsuit named Bob Sternfels, now a McKinsey senior managing partner, and Dominic Barton, one of his predecessors, as defendants alongside McKinsey and three of its subsidiaries.

Alix’s lawsuit alleged that McKinsey violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (Rico) Act, accusing the company of filing misleading disclosure statements with the bankruptcy court in order to obtain appointments. advice worth tens of millions of dollars. AlixPartners lost business as a result, he alleged.

The trial court had dismissed the case after finding that Alix failed to demonstrate a sufficiently direct link between the alleged fraud and the harm he said his own business suffered. But the appeals court disagreed, saying Alix had “adequately pleaded bankruptcy fraud”.

“It is implausible – indeed inconceivable – that a bankruptcy court would have approved McKinsey’s retention if Alix’s allegations were true,” the circuit court judges wrote.

The decision follows a string of costly legal and regulatory rulings against McKinsey, which is battling more than 100 lawsuits related to its work for opioid manufacturers.

The consultancy paid out more than $600 million last year as part of an opioid lawsuit settlement with the attorneys general of all 50 US states. Dozens of counties, cities and tribes have since filed their own lawsuits, 100 of which have been consolidated.

McKinsey filed a motion to dismiss the consolidated litigation, backed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and attorneys general from 11 states, which said an “expensive scourge” of “duplicate” cases could usurp state rights. A hearing is scheduled for the end of March.

In 2019, McKinsey paid $15 million to settle US Justice Department allegations that it failed to disclose conflicts of interest in bankruptcy cases. Last year, the Securities and Exchange Commission fined an in-house fund that invests the wealth of McKinsey partners $18 million, alleging it had inadequate controls against the misuse of inside information.

Alix said the appeals court had “upheld the need to pursue our case to protect the integrity of our country’s bankruptcy system”, which he alleged McKinsey had “grossly violated”.

McKinsey said the ruling only addressed technicalities, not whether Alix’s claims were true. “We are confident that the evidence will ultimately show that this lawsuit is. . . without merit,” he said.

Barton, who until recently served as Canada’s ambassador to China, was named president of Rio Tinto last month.

