Primark cuts 400 jobs in UK stores over retail reshuffle plan





Trading volume decreased due to an increase in Omicron cases, but it is improving in recent weeks

The owners of fashion chain Primark plan to lay off around 400 employees at its UK stores.

Associated British Foods, which owns the brand, says the cuts are the result of a revamped retail management team.

Primark has 191 stores in the UK and currently employs around 29,000 people.

A spokesperson said the retailer is proposing to remove several roles and create new entry-level management roles.

They added that the proposal is part of an ongoing program to improve the efficiency of in-store retail operations.

Primark said recent deals have been hit by the Omicron strain of the coronavirus that has driven shoppers away from stores.

However, the brand said the pace has increased in recent weeks and expects to increase further as Plan B restrictions are lifted in the future.

He cited an increase in supply chains and rising raw material costs as one of the reasons for the move, but stressed that he had no plans to raise prices.

These figures show inflation across the apparel sector as the cost of living soars.

Associated British Foods added that supply chain pressures began to improve during the fall, but added: We expect the longer delivery times to continue for a while.

Primark will also launch a new customer-facing website in the UK by the end of March.

The site said it will showcase more products and will provide customers with product availability on a per-store basis.

According to the transaction update, Associated British Foods reported that group sales increased 16% in the 16 weeks through January 8th and retail sales were up 36% year over year.

Primarks business has remained stable worldwide and new tensions have forced the closure of stores only in Austria and the Netherlands.

Similar sales in the UK are now 10% lower than two years ago and improved in the last quarter of fiscal 2021.

However, the US achieved 4% growth during this period and sold 37% ahead of two years ago.

Overall Primark sales were 5% below pre-COVID levels two years ago.

