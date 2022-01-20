Here’s how the Conservative Party could oust Boris Johnson. NPR





In this photo provided by the British Parliament, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends the Prime Minister's Question at the House of Commons in London on January 19, 2022.

LONDON Some Conservative MPs in the UK are discussing the ouster of corrupt Prime Minister Boris Johnson over charges that he and his staff held a lockdown party during the coronavirus pandemic.

If Johnson doesn’t listen to calls to resign and insists he won’t, he could be ousted by a no-confidence vote.

Here’s how the Conservatives are challenging and transforming their leaders.

vote of no confidence

A vote of no confidence in the party leader begins when 15% of Conservative MPs, now 54, write a letter to Graham Brady, head of a powerful group of Conservative MPs known as the 1922 Committee. The name was given because it was founded by members of the party who were first elected that year to consolidate power within the party.

Letters can be delivered in person, by mail or email, and no one but Brady know how many letters he has already received.

When Brady receives 54 letters, he will convene a no-confidence ballot within hours or days, in which all 359 Conservative MPs can cast a secret ballot. Johnson needs 180 votes to win. If you get that many votes, there can be no other challenge for a year.

If Johnson loses, he resigns, holds a primary for party leadership, and is barred from running. He will remain as party leader and prime minister until a successor is elected.

leadership contest

The Conservative Leadership Contest is divided into two stages. In the first phase, Conservative MPs hold an initial vote for all candidates. Voting continues until the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and two candidates remain.

If there are only 2 candidates, proceed to step 2. In that part, the final two candidates are placed on a ballot by all party members across the country.

In the last leadership contest of 2019, the field of 10 candidates was reduced to Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, former Health Secretary. Johnson barely won as party members cast about two-thirds of the mail-in ballot.

The winner of the vote becomes the Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister without a general election.

competitor

Any Conservative MP can run for party leader on Johnson’s behalf. The two most frequently mentioned names are Foreign Minister Liz Truss and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, both of whom have strong party support.

Other possible contenders include Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, who last ran against Johnson; Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove, one of the most powerful members of the Johnson government; Health Minister Sajid Javid, who is leading the country’s coronavirus response; And Hunt said he had not given up hope that one day he would become prime minister.

