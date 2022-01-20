Dow up over 300 as stocks rebound from selloff that sends Nasdaq into correction





U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, trying to rebound after a sell-off in equities linked to a surge in bond yields pushed the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite into correction territory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +0.99% rose 376.44 points, or 1.1%, to 35,405.09. The S&P 500 SPX, +1.19%, was up 57.75 points, or 1.3%, at 4,590.51. The Nasdaq Composite COMP, +1.62%, advanced 265.07 points, or 1.9%, to 14,605.33.

Stocks fell on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 each dropping around 1%, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.2%, leaving it down more than 10% from its record close in November. and meeting the definition of a market correction.

What drives the markets

Equities have struggled since the start of the year as bonds have sold off. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury TMUBMUSD10Y, 1.833%, has jumped more than 30 basis points this year, hitting a two-year high earlier this week, while the yield on the 10-year German Bund TMBMKDE -10Y, -0.024% turned positive on Wednesday for the first time in three years.

Michael Brown, senior market analyst at Caxton FX in London, said sentiment remained fragile.

Selling pressure has been intense over the past two weeks, although a bit less so yesterday, and not much fundamental has changed over the past 24 hours. As such, we cannot rule out short-term gains being a rally lower, which could allow new shorts to enter the market soon, particularly if rates continue to climb, said Brown.

Rising yields weighed more on growth stocks, which are heavily represented in the Nasdaq Composite. Growth stock valuations are based on long-term cash flow forecasts. When Treasury yields rise, the value of this future cash is discounted. Yields fell on Wednesday and the 10-year rate rose 0.3 basis points to 1.832% on Thursday.

With the broader Nasdaq in correction territory, we see opportunities in specific areas of the tech sector, such as semiconductors, cloud stocks and megacap stocks, but we don’t think the Nasdaq’s recent declines are a widespread buying moment, said Robert Schein, chief investment officer at Blanke Schein Wealth Management in Palm Desert, Calif.

Investors continue to skim corporate results, including airlines, as the earnings season gathers pace.

In U.S. economic data on Thursday, first-time jobless claims unexpectedly rose by 55,000 last week to 286,000, against expectations of 225,000, likely reflecting the effect of the spread of the omicron variant. of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The Philadelphia Fed’s manufacturing index rose from 15.4 in December to 23.2 in January.

Sales of existing homes fell 4.6% between November and December, reaching a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.18 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. Compared to a year ago, sales were down more than 7%.

Markets are also paying attention to geopolitical worries, with Russia stationing troops along the Ukrainian border. I guess he will move in. He has to do something, US President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin at a press conference on Wednesday.

In addition, the People’s Bank of China lowered a key interest rate, while the Hang Seng HSI index, +3.42%, jumped more than 3%.

Which companies are targeted? United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL, -0.77% late Wednesday, reported a weaker-than-expected quarterly loss and sales above Wall Street expectations, but said it was delaying capacity increases until later in the year. year due to omicron and it now believes this year capacity will be lower than in 2019. Shares fell 0.4%. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. AAL, +0.46%, rose 0.6% after reporting a lower-than-expected loss and better-than-expected revenue. Shares of Travelers Cos. Inc. TRV, +4.76%, gained 5.3% after the insurer reported a big gain. Casper Sleep Inc. CSPR, +13.12%, said shareholders had approved its proposed acquisition by certain subsidiaries of Durional Consumer SPV IV, an investment vehicle managed by Durional Capital Management LP. Shares jumped 12%. What are the other assets doing? The ICE US Dollar Index DXY, +0.08%, a measure of the currency against a basket of six major rivals, was little changed. Oil futures erased initial weakness to build on a seven-year high, with the US benchmark CL.1 +0.33% up 0.3%. Gold futures GC00, -0.01% rose 0.1%. The Stoxx Europe 600 SXXP, +0.51% rose 0.4%, while London’s FTSE 100 UKX, -0.06% fell 0.2%. The Shanghai Composite SHCOMP, -0.09%, fell 0.1%, while the Japanese Nikkei 225 NIK, +1.11%, rose 1.1%.

