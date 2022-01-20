Cathie Wood is sounding the alarm over the risk of a recession in the United States and a “serious slowdown” in China





Catherine Wood, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer, Ark Invest, speaks at the Milken Institute Global Conference on October 19, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images

Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images

Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood sounded the alarm about a potential recession in the United States and a major slowdown in China in her company’s quarterly report on Wednesday.

“Over the next three to six months, the market is likely to focus more on the risk of recession in the United States, the severe slowdown in the Chinese and emerging economies, and potentially a surprising drop in inflation,” said Wood, the founder and chief executive officer of Ark Invest, wrote in her letter to investors.

China’s housing turmoil points to a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy, and the flattening of the yield curve, i.e. the difference between 10-year and 2-year US Treasuries, suggests risk recession and lower inflation in the United States in the coming year.

Others also flagged the possibility of a market downturn. Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco, a firm with $1.5 trillion in assets under management, said it’s been so long since the last correction that the odds are rising. And those odds have been heightened by the US Federal Reserve’s plans to shrink its balance sheet and raise interest rates.

A recession, Wood said, means innovative tech stocks — like the ones her firm has made big bets on — could fall into “deep value territory” over the next five years, a view she previously made known.

“Typically, during a downturn, the adoption of new technologies accelerates as affected businesses and consumers are more willing to change behaviors,” she wrote, adding that “the coronavirus crisis has transformed the world significantly and permanently, suggesting that many innovation-driven companies could be productive holdings over the next five to ten years.”

His comments come as Ark Invest’s flagship fund, the Ark Innovation ETF, has already fallen around 20% so far this year. This comes on top of a 24% drop in 2021 after a star-studded 2020 when the fund jumped over 150%.

According to the site, the flagship fund’s top holdings include electric vehicle maker Tesla, video communications platform Zoom, virtual healthcare company Teladoc, TV broadcaster Roku and crypto exchange Coinbase. Despite steep declines in stocks of high-growth companies like Zoom and Teladoc over the past year, Wood previously said the stocks now represent a boon as the companies improve their earnings and profitability.

