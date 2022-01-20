UK Snow Forecast: WALL OF SNOW Will Break New UK Charts, Shows Imminent Onslaught | weather | News





Weather forecaster WXCharts has predicted a 95% chance of snow in parts of the UK, including Aberdeen and Newcastle. Lowest temperatures on Thursday and Friday are expected to be between 0C and -2C.

Jim Dale, chief meteorologist at British Weather Services, warned that “winter is not over” because “the coldest time of the year” has not yet arrived.

In an interview with Express.co.uk, he told Express.co.uk: “As we approach the end of the month when the average annual temperature is the lowest, we are seeing high pressure pulling south and west to allow north. East currents come in.

“Then it might start snowing later this month.”

He added: “How far it has really come, and whether we can make a decent plunge, will depend on whether there is some battle going on. It will either end in Denmark, Germany, or whether thrust will arrive and affect the eastern regions. To the UK and London area.

“But I want to make it clear at the moment when winter is not over.

“We’re only halfway through and the coldest part of the year is usually reserved for the end of January and February.

“So there’s a lot to play with.”

Late tonight, the Meteorological Agency has predicted “frost will spread over much of England”.

“It’s mostly sunny, but at first it’s cold on Thursday when there’s frost everywhere.

“Most areas get a lot of winter sunshine, but northern Scotland, first West Wales, and especially the eastern coast south of Humber continue to see showers.

“It will be a winter with some snow on the hills, but it will tend to fade during the day as pressure rises strongly, especially in the western regions.

“At first, very harsh northwest winds, strong winds from the east will gradually decrease, but the national temperature does not rise about 4-8 degrees.”

However, the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted that temperatures will be “slightly above average” by the end of January.

The long-term forecast from January 24 to February 2 says:

“Temperatures are likely to be near average or slightly higher.

“Conditions are drier than most average conditions and will remain similar through early February.”

