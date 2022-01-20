US and Europe Present United Front Ahead of Blinken-Lavrov Talks | Conflict News





The United States and its Western allies have insisted they will be united in responding strongly to any Russian incursion into Ukraine ahead of talks between Washington and senior Moscow diplomats on the crisis.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that any further act of aggression by Moscow against its neighbor would be met with a swift, stern and united response from the White House and its partners.

Blinkens’ remarks to reporters came after he held talks in Berlin with officials of the so-called Transatlantic Quadruple Group made up of the United States, Germany, France and the United Kingdom as part of a diplomatic tour of Europe aimed at finding a way to defuse tensions with the Kremlin.

On Friday, he will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva, with the latter expected to push for Russia’s security wish list to be met in order to secure peace.

Watching those talks, Washington’s European allies also stressed on Thursday that they were staying in line with the United States after President Joe Biden’s remarks on Wednesday suggested there could be divisions among Western leaders over the how to react in the event of an attack.

European Union chief executive Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc would respond to any Russian incursion into Ukraine with massive economic and financial sanctions.

The transatlantic community remains firm on this, she said.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called on Moscow to take urgent steps towards de-escalation, warning that any further aggressive behavior or aggression from Russia will have serious consequences.

It is neither more nor less than a matter of maintaining peace in Europe. For us, it’s existential, she told reporters at a joint press conference alongside Blinken.

There are no minor incursions

The flurry of warnings came after Biden said on Wednesday he expected Putin to launch some kind of action in Ukraine after massing tens of thousands of troops near the two countries’ common border.

But the US leader appeared to suggest that Washington and its allies could argue over the response if Moscow halts before an invasion.

I guess he will move in, he has to do something, Biden told reporters at the White House.

What you will see is that Russia will be held responsible if they invade. And it depends on what he’s doing. It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up arguing about what to do and what not to do etc., he added, before warning that an invasion at large scale would be a disaster for Moscow.

On Thursday, the US president sought to clarify his remarks, warning of tough and coordinated sanctions against Russia if it moves troops into Ukraine.

If any Russian units mustered across the Ukrainian border, that’s an invasion, Biden told reporters at the White House.

Biden’s initial comments prompted a rebuke from the Kremlin and also appeared to anger Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who launched an unusually heavy-handed public response against Kiev’s most powerful ally.

We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations. Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief over the loss of loved ones, he tweeted on Thursday, a day after meeting Blinken in the Ukrainian capital.

We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations. Just as there are no minor victims and little grief over the loss of loved ones. I say this as the president of a great power

(@ZelenskyyUa) January 20, 2022

Nord Stream 2 Threat

Repeated rounds of economic sanctions against Russia since it annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine and backed a separatist uprising in the east of the country in 2014 appear to have had little effect on the government’s approach so far. Kremlins towards its neighbor.

Moscow, Europe’s main energy supplier, has long calculated that the West would refrain from taking serious enough measures to interfere with gas exports.

But US and European officials say there are still strong financial measures that have not been tried. Germany signaled on Tuesday that it could shut down Nord Stream 2, a new Russian gas pipeline that runs alongside Ukraine, if Moscow invades it again.

Russia denies planning an attack, insisting it has the right to move its troops on its own territory as it sees fit and blaming the US and NATO for the deteriorating security situation in the region .

But Moscow has also warned it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met.

Among Moscow’s proposals, many seen as non-starters by the West, is a call for the Washington-led NATO military alliance to end military activity in Eastern Europe and in Ukraine and never accept the former Soviet republic as a new member.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/1/20/us-europe-present-united-front-ahead-of-blinken-lavrov-talks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos