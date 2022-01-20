Investments in grain transportation in Brazil reduce US logistics advantage • farmdoc daily





Traditionally, grain transportation costs in Brazil have been much higher than in the United States, giving American production a competitive advantage. A big part of the reason for this advantage is poorer transportation infrastructure in Brazil. However, Brazil has improved its infrastructure so that transport costs go down. In recent years, the factors that have led to the improvement of Brazilian infrastructure are the expansion of agricultural borders, the need for new export corridors in the north and northeast, investments in waterways and new grain transport railways. In December 2021, for example, the Brazilian government enacted a new legal framework for railways, and in January 2022 an enacted project will encourage cabotage.

Northern ports increase share of exports

Historically, Brazil has relied significantly on long-distance trucks for transporting goods between major producing regions and southern ports, such as Santos, Paranagu, So Francisco do Sul, and Rio Grande (see Figure 1). However, over the past decade, Brazilian grain export facilities along the Amazon River have gained a share of Brazil’s growing exports. For these northern ports, waterways play a more important role in transporting corn and soybeans to ports. The main northern ports called North Arc ports are found in Manaus, Sanarm, Belm, So Lus and Salvador (see Figure 1).

In recent decades, agricultural production in Brazil has developed mainly in the Midwest, North and Northeast, especially in the Matopiba, an area formed by the Brazilian state of Tocantins and parts of the states of Bahia, Maranho and Piau (see daily farmdoc, July 12, 2021). The growth of agricultural production in this region has stimulated investment in new export corridors in the North and Northeast.

Over the past 10 years, the share of exports from northern ports has increased from 14% to 32% (see Figure 2). Between 2011 and 2020, Brazilian corn and soybean exports through northern and northeast ports increased by 410 percent, from 8.3 million tons to 42.3 million tons, according to data from the National Association of Grain Exporters and the Brazilian Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock.

The Ports Law, enacted in 2013, stimulated investment in the North and North-East terminals. The legislation has defined rules for port terminals, private investment incentives and competition in the sector. Since then, the National Agency for River Transport has authorized the operation of 92 service terminals in the Arc Nord. In the year the law came into effect, Par port terminals exported 1.9 million tonnes of grain. In 2020, North State terminals shipped 20.7 million tonnes of soybeans and corn.

One of the main roads connecting the ports of Par with Mato Grosso, Brazil’s largest grain producer, is the BR-163. The 663-mile stretch of BR-163 from Sorriso, North Mato Grosso, to Par was completed in late November 2019. Using this new route, it takes approximately two days to ship grain by truck to Par terminals. As in the United States, this region’s proximity to ports reduces transportation costs, giving farmers a better price than their counterparts in other regions. In Brazil, short-haul trucking travels an average of about 440 miles from farm to rail and barge terminals. In the United States, the average distance from the farm to indoor grain elevators is approximately 25 to 100 miles (Salin, 2021).

Waiting for logistics diversification

Brazil has several projects underway to increase the efficiency of its transportation system. One is a new north-south railway line linking northern Mato Grosso to a waterway in Par, reducing the distance grain has to travel by truck. The agro-industrial logistics sector is diversifying, particularly since 2013, with the commissioning of the Rondonpolis terminal (Mato Grosso), which in 2019 was the main multimodal terminal in Brazil. The installation of river transshipment terminals at the port of Miritituba (Par) in 2015 has also improved the ports of the Arc Nord.

In December 2021, the Brazilian government enacted a new legal framework for railways, creating regulations allowing the private sector to invest in the railway sector. Another project approved in Congress will encourage cabotage. Called BR do Mar (essentially Road of the Sea, in loose translation), the initiative enacted in January 2022 will change the rules to increase the supply of ships, including from foreign companies, and thus increase competition and reduce costs navigation.

These new regulations and investments have led the Brazilian government to predict that barge and rail will play a greater role in transporting crops to port over the next five years. From 2019 to 2025, the share of highways for general freight in Brazil is expected to decrease from 61.1% to 30%. Meanwhile, the role of railways in moving grain to ports will increase from 20.7% to 35%, and the role of waterways will more than double, from 13.6% to 29% (see Figure 3).

With the expansion of railways and inland waterways, the reliance on long-distance (direct) road transport will decrease and the demand for short-distance transport to supply terminals directly will increase. It is essential to emphasize that no single mode of transport manages the movement of all grains in Brazil. Instead, activities involve the integration of highways, waterways and railways to link origins, departure terminals and destinations (Pra, Caixeta-Filho and Salin, 2021).

Cost of transporting soybeans

The historic transportation cost advantage of the United States has declined in recent years as Brazilian costs have declined. In 2020, for example, the cost per metric ton (mt) to ship soybeans from Mato Grosso through the port of Santos (south) to Shanghai, China, was $92.04, and from Mato Grosso through the port of Sanarm (north) was $72.86. . For comparison, in 2020 the cost of transporting American soybeans from Minnesota to Gulf of Mexico ports for export to Shanghai was $86.44, and from Iowa was $79.43 (see Figure 4).

In 2015, the cost per metric ton to ship soybeans from Sorriso (Mato Grosso) through the Port of Santos in Shanghai was $109.86, about $40 more than from Davenport, Iowa, via the Gulf of the United States. United. In 2020, this difference has fallen to $13. In five years, Brazilian transport costs on this route have decreased by 16%, while American costs have increased by approximately 14%.

In 2020, the cost per metric ton to ship soybeans from Sorriso (Mato Grosso) through Sanarm Port in Shanghai was $72.86, about $14 less than Minneapolis (Minnesota) and $7 less than Davenport, Iowa. The paving of the BR-163 highway, connecting Mato Grosso and Par, improved the route by shortening the time needed to make the trip and decreasing fuel and truck maintenance costs. Figures show that transport costs are falling for Brazilian agribusiness, although there are still many logistical challenges, such as infrastructure deficits.

Logistical challenges are likely to persist in Brazil for years to come due to infrastructure deficits. According to data from the National Confederation of Transport, the Brazilian road network covers 968,863 miles (1,562,682 kilometers), with almost 14% of the roads paved. Meanwhile, the US road network consists of 4,124,867 miles (6,638,313 kilometers); 70% of American roads are paved. The Brazilian rail system consists of 12 railroads and 18,641 miles of track, but only a third of the railroads operate commercially, mostly in the south, southeast, and northeast. Brazil has 25,849 miles of navigable rivers of which 13,670 miles are commercially navigable.

Summary

In the past, Brazil depended on road freight transport over long distances to transport grain. However, the transportation infrastructure for grain transportation in recent years has changed due to several factors. Brazilian grain export facilities along the Amazon River are gaining a share of Brazil’s growing exports. In addition, the historic transportation cost advantage of the United States has declined in recent years as Brazilian costs have declined. Brazil has several projects underway to increase the efficiency of its transportation system. New regulations and new investments have led the Brazilian government to predict that barge and rail will play a greater role in transporting crops to port over the next five years. Despite recent progress, however, logistical challenges are likely to persist in Brazil in the coming years due to infrastructure deficits.

