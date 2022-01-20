Letter: End the lie that Boris Johnson saved England from covid





Hearing the unchallenged comments over and over again by Boris Johnson and his anointed disciples, he could be forgiven for thinking he should be an adult for his personal contribution to saving England, if not the planet, from the scourge of COVID-19. there is.

Attempts to objectively analyze Johnson’s deceptive gamble, ignoring the apparent party mood of number 10, have clearly failed on two primary criteria: mortality and economic performance. The UK still has the highest death rate in the world, even if we take into account the more than 150,000 deaths directly related to the coronavirus now, or take into account the deaths currently estimated at around 250,000 in the latest ONS figures, including those indirectly caused by the coronavirus. recorded. Economically, the UK has also been among the worst in relative declines in GDP through the coronavirus pandemic, so it’s equally unshakable.

But what about claiming to be the world’s best vaccine and booster launch? It is clear that the public is betting their money on sponsoring many of their favorite vaccines, especially the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine. Despite depleted or outdated PPE stocks, the UK is off to a good start. reduced ahead of privatization. However, the UK has not only overtaken vaccine penetration in many countries, including many European countries, but has also found the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine to be relatively ineffective in combating the Omicron variant. “Immunity” making booster releases essential.

Perhaps the next time Fiona Bruce, Jo Coburn, Stephen Jardine or Martin Geisler hosts another Conservative MP or MSP TV propaganda slot our selfish Conservative politicians will at least be challenged with their deceptive remarks and billions of pounds will be wasted. I wouldn’t mind. Illegal “VIP contracts”, PPE supply defects and malfunction testing and tracking regimes.

Stan Grodinsky, Longneedry.

YOUSAF was miserable

While the media, politicians and many letter writers are obsessed with Boris Johnson, our health minister is making disastrous results in affecting people’s lives.

It’s been a while since Humza Yousaf advised that you only attend A&E in case of life-threatening and if you break a bone to go to the light department. Now he asked us not to attend GP care and to look for alternatives if possible. I know there are people wasting doctors’ time, but it’s definitely up to the GP to deal with individuals who know they’re using their services inappropriately, not the health minister to make such a general statement.

How long will it be before we are told that we should avoid activities that could make us sick or injured? Accidents happen and people get sick. We need health care to take care of us. It is not our job to protect the Scottish NHS, it is the Scottish Government’s job to protect us.

Jane Lacks, Everure.

What damage has occurred?

Now that Nicola Sturgeon has determined it appropriate to lift restrictions imposed in haste last month (“Scotland to Scrap Rule as Omicron Case Reduction”, Herald, 19 Jan), hopes they can get an investigation into the damage they’ve done. . Especially in the hospitality trade? Restaurants, pubs, sports venues, taxis and all the unseen people who service these establishments were beaten again for no apparent reason. It’s like SNPs don’t like private businesses.

Jill Stevenson, Edinburgh

* When Nicola Sturgeon spoke to Holyrood regarding the recent easing of Covid restrictions, she started by referring to her cabinet meeting that morning to make a decision. That’s nonsense. Because it was all leaked and reported a few days ago. But there is no show without a punch.

Duncan Suman, Wheatgrass

Use ignorance as a defense

I believe more than 17,000 people have been fined after being dealt with by the police for COVID-19 violations.

I think they should all appeal using arguments provided by someone less than the prime minister. In other words, no one actually warned them that they were breaking the law (“Johnson flatly denies that Party 10 has been warned that it is against the rules,” Herald, Jan. 19).

This is an unprecedented new defense in our criminal justice system. If it’s good enough for him, it will definitely be good enough for them too.

Aren’t we all operating under the same legal system, regardless of status?

Stuart Falconer, Alice.

So, who should we trust?

Dominic Cummings says Boris Johnson has been warned that the May 20 party doesn’t match the rules. Mr. Johnson said Mr. Cumming had never said anything like that. Have pity on us poor British people. Because we don’t know which of these liars to trust before the other.

Robin Mather, Musselberg.

* If a pathological liar tells you he is lying, is he telling the truth?

Thomas Brennan, Glasgow

Sturgeon’s Dual Standard

SO Nicola Sturgeon accuses Boris Johnson of pursuing “cheap and populist policies” such as freezing BBC license fees to distract voters from the Downing Street scandal. These are the words of a politician who promised to give away free bikes, laptops and tablets to win votes just before the Holyrood election in May. Perhaps double standards?

Martin Redfern, Melrose.

Wakeford had to resign

All MPs need to keep in mind the phrase “Cuimhnichibh air na daoine bhon dthainig sibh” (“Remember those you came from”) on the Stewart Memorial in Garth. In December 2019, a majority of Bury South’s electoral votes did not vote for Labor MPs. So Christian Wakeford, an elected Conservative party that has surpassed the House of Representatives, must do an honorable job, resign, and hold a by-election to let the voters decide their own fate.

Leslie Muchi, Dingwall.

Merit government

You would think that out of Britain’s 50 million or so adults, a better fit person than Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson could lead the UK.

But, of course, this ignores the anomalies that exist in the British political system, indeed at every upper stratum of British life, and with some honorable or perhaps even disgraceful exceptions, the top dog must have come from a certain class of society. I attended an elite school, preferably one of two universities.

This is further complicated by the fact that these clans are usually almost exclusively associated with other people of the same sect, not to mention marrying and breeding within the same limited gene pool.

That’s right. But the inadequacies of this system have never been as transparent as our current incumbents.

It is now clear to all that a more meritocracy system of government is desperately needed.

Les McKay, Dundee.

thank the queen

It’s easy to overlook the fact that the UK has a shining light with leadership qualities that are unmatched in action and public attitude, as media headlines continue to fall under the blemishes of Boris Johnson and his cabinet. Yes, of course. Her Majesty the Queen.

It may not have been easy for her to expedite the revelations about her second son, Prince Andrew, after the loss of her husband. Undoubtedly, she had advisors who could temper the media reaction to Andrews’ actions, but she tolerated it and took decisive action. How sad it is that Mr. Johnson was not our political leader when he took over the government. Undoubtedly she would have sent Dominic Cummings to his bike after violating Covid restrictions after an eye exam. Also I’m sure she would have advised Cummings that if he were to represent her and her government, he should not dress like a refugee from a charity shop, but dress accordingly.

While being told that Johnstons style of leadership should be taken for what it is, it is surprising that there is someone in England who sets the highest standards and good examples for all of us in England.

Ally Martin, Dundee.

