



A new study across the UK reveals the universities with the cheapest student life in the UK.

And two Scottish universities made it into the top five, as well as the University of Dundee.

International education provider Oxford Royale used data from Expatistan to analyze the cities with the top 40 Complete University Guides (CUGs) to find where students can afford to live.

The analysis was based on the average price of student accommodation and the cost of a pint of beer, cocktails, fast food meals, and taxis.

The University of Dundee turns out to be the cheapest place for students to live, with an average weekly spending of just 157.

Dundee City offers the third cheapest accommodation for student accommodation at 106 per week, and taxi fares are the cheapest at 10 per week.

In tied for second place is the other Scottish entry for the University of Aberdeen, along with Newcastle University and Northumbria University, with a total weekly expenditure of just 161.

In third place is the University of Liverpool, with a total of 170 per week. Liverpool offers the 4th lowest rent for students, which costs around $109 per week.

Not surprisingly, London is the most expensive city for students to live in, with an estimated total weekly spending of 302. The average weekly rent for a student shared apartment in London is 211 and the average cost of a 5 mile taxi trip is 26.

William Humphreys, CEO and Founder of Oxford Royale Academy (ORA), commented on the findings of the study: College is a great way to have a good time without spending a lot of money.

“As student costs across the country rise, it is more important than ever for students to know how to manage their own money, and this list can provide guidance and insight into where loans may grow further.

Top 10 Universities to Become a Student in the UK

University

city

beer

(weekly average)

Cocktails (weekly average)

Fast Food (Weekly Average)

taxi

Average Rent Shared Flat Shared Bathroom

weekly total

Dundee University

Dundee

9.24

21 o’clock

10.54

10 o’clock

106

157

Newcastle University

Newcastle

13.26

24 hours

11.88

11 o’clock

101

161

Northumbria University, Newcastle

Newcastle

13.26

24 hours

11.88

11 o’clock

101

161

University of Aberdeen

Aberdeen

11.58

24 hours

10.86

15:00

100

161

Liverpool University

Liverpool

13.44

24 hours

11.88

12 o’clock

109

170

Lincoln University

Lincoln

11.97

24 hours

10.04

16:00

113

175

University of Leicester

leicester

9.09

30.00

11.84

11 o’clock

114

176

Sheffield University

Sheffield

11.34

21 o’clock

10.10

15:00

122

179

University of Birmingham

Birmingham

12.72

24 hours

11.84

13:00

118

180

Aston University, Birmingham

Birmingham

12.72

24 hours

11.84

13:00

118

180

East Anglia University

Norwich

11.85

24 hours

10.66

11 o’clock

124

182

Swansea University

swansea

9.63

16.98

10.96

13:00

135

186

Cardiff University

Cardiff

10.29

21 o’clock

11.80

11 o’clock

134

188

