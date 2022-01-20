While the United States and Russia are talking about Ukraine, where is Europe?





Here’s today’s foreign policy briefing: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken joins four-party talks on Ukraine, Turkey’s central bank makes interest rate decision and Biden is considering renaming the Houthis a terrorist group.

If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every weekday, please sign up here.

Europe’s stake in the Ukrainian crisis

Here’s today’s foreign policy briefing: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken joins four-party talks on Ukraine, Turkey’s central bank makes interest rate decision and Biden is considering renaming the Houthis a terrorist group.

If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every weekday, please sign up here.

Europe’s stake in the Ukrainian crisis

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken continues his European tour on Thursday in Berlin, where his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, will host a meeting of the so-called Transatlantic Quad, with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Britain’s James Cleverly filling all four corners.

The talks come as US President Joe Biden hinted at differences among NATO allies over the best way forward with Russia, which has demanded an end to NATO expansion among other security guarantees. amid a buildup of troops near the Ukrainian border. (Biden, speaking on Wednesday evening, appeared to meet Russia halfway, conceding that the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO was not very likely in the near term.)

Those divisions were laid bare on Wednesday, when French President Emmanuel Macron suggested Europe build its own security framework. And while Macron’s speech might be taken with an election-year pinch of salt, he hasn’t made a secret of his views on European alliances before, remarking in 2019 that NATO was brain dead.

Macron’s most recent comments come at a time when Europe, and specifically the European Union, is far behind in the debate over Ukraine’s future, with Russia preferring face-to-face talks above all. with US representatives. (That trend continues on Friday, when Blinken meets his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.)

In a simmering crisis on the EU’s borders, why isn’t there a bigger voice in the room? Ivo Daalder, former US ambassador to NATO under President Barack Obama and now chairman of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, points to the fundamental issues that make the EU’s position difficult: its 27 countries vary widely in their relations with Russia and their dependence on the United States. states for security, and the bloc has its own difficulties in articulating its broader foreign policy vision.

In his speech on Wednesday, Macron said a European proposal for building a new order of security and stability would be presented to Russia in the coming weeks. For Daalder, it’s too late: we don’t have a few weeks. The crisis has been with us since October and the EU has not developed a strategy.

Some of the EU’s absence is not entirely its fault, with Russia preferring direct talks with the United States based on Moscow’s own assessment of regional dynamics. This reflects Russia’s view that Europe is basically a continuation of US policy to some degree, just like NATO, said Liana Fix, a Russian foreign policy expert and resident at the German Marshall Fund of the United States. United States.

There is also a difference of opinion between major European powers and Washington, with Berlin looking eastward without feeling too threatened, while US officials, including Biden as recently as Wednesday night, talk of an imminent invasion. In Berlin, it’s seen as a Russian negotiation strategy, while in the United States, it’s seen as a very real and likely option that Russia will use military force, Fix said.

Just because Europe isn’t the one Moscow chooses to call first doesn’t mean it’s not a big part of the talks, said Dan Baer, ​​acting Europe program director at Carnegie. Endowment for International Peace. Baer, ​​who served as U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), pointed to other forums available to European countries, such as NATO and the OSCE, as well as continued US efforts to keep European nations close before and after its one-on-one negotiations with Russia.

There’s plenty of evidence from the Biden administration that there’s no desire on their part not to involve European countries in the conversation, Baer said. It’s just that the Russians require a single point of contact, and for that reason the United States is the default.

While most Americans are trying to complete a shortened workweek thanks to the Martin Luther King Jr. vacation (and only have to wait 30 days for their next three-day weekend), the United States is still lags behind other developed countries in terms of free time. Although the United States is close to the OECD average when it comes to public holidays, it ranks dead last when it comes to statutory holidays.

What followed today

Near midnight. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists will unveil its expert panel’s assessment on Thursday of whether to move the minute hand on its Doomsday Clock, symbolizing how close the world is to a catastrophe. human origin. The clock has been at 100 seconds to midnight for the past two years, its closest to disaster since the clock started ticking 75 years ago.

Turkey interest rates. Turkey’s central bank is expected to cut or hold interest rates in its decision on Thursday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the rate would drop slowly, gradually and unhurriedly on Tuesday, appearing to backtrack on previous calls for a quick rate cut . Turkey also took steps to shore up its foreign currency reserves on Wednesday after securing a $5 billion currency swap with the United Arab Emirates in a sign of warming ties between the two nations.

Havana Syndrome. A new CIA intelligence assessment appears to quash speculation that a mysterious illness affecting hundreds of US officials overseas, dubbed Havana syndrome, was the work of a foreign actor. In its assessment, the agency found that in the vast majority of cases, a plausible alternative explanation existed for people with symptoms. However, the CIA’s findings are unlikely to definitively resolve the issue, as they reported nearly two dozen cases where foreign involvement may have been a factor.

Yemen War. The Biden administration may return the Yemeni Houthis to a list of designated terrorist organizations following a drone and missile attack on the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi over the weekend. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Biden said the possibility was being explored. The Houthis were labeled a terrorist group by the Trump administration on its last day in office, a decision reversed by the Biden administration in part to facilitate humanitarian access to Houthi-held areas.

SitRep Live: Is there a Biden doctrine?

War threatens in Ukraine. The pandemic continues its deadly spread. Tensions with China are escalating. And Washington seems more dysfunctional than ever. US President Joe Biden has experienced crises from Kabul to Kiev. Amid the chaos, has a coherent foreign policy emerged? Thursday at 11 a.m. EST, join FPs Jack Detsch and Robbie Gramer as they deliver their report on Bidens first year, drawing on interviews with dozens of foreign dignitaries and experts.

Register here.

After last week”s blind date from hell, China”s lockdown-induced matchmaking is at least breaking even after couple decide to wed following forced cohabitation .

Zhao Xiaoqing and Zhao Fei were only on their second date when Xianyang City was forced into lockdown, leaving them together longer than expected.

Our souls are compatible, we get along very well and both of our parents are happy, Zhao Xiaoqing told local news after the engagement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://foreignpolicy.com/2022/01/20/as-the-u-s-and-russia-talk-ukraine-wheres-europe/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos