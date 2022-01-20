



The Conservative MP has told ministers that the post-Brexit trade deal with Australia, the Boris Johnson administration, is as unilateral as the Ash Cricket series.

Conservative MP Neil Hudson feared a free trade agreement (FTA) could hurt British farmers from cheap Australian meat imports.

He said the commons free trade agreement should be fair to both partners. Dare I say, the Australian FTA is, like the Ashes cricket series, one-sided in Australia’s favor.

Secretary Hudson said ministers must convince British farmers that the protection mechanism signed in December will have enough teeth to deny imports of meat from Australia for years to come.

International Trade Minister Anne-Maria Trevelyan has argued that safeguards will protect British farmers and ensure that fantastic British produce does not suffer from unfair competition.

This comes after the government announced that the United States had reached an agreement to begin negotiations to remove tariffs on British Steelland aluminum imposed by the Donald Trump administration.

Trevelyan spoke with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Wednesday, saying the UK is pressuring the Joe Bidens administration to eliminate these unnecessary and burdensome tariffs and is confident of an agreement.

A 25% tariff on steel A 10% tariff on aluminum was imposed by the Trump administration during the 2018 EU dispute.

Labor MP Stephen Kinnock told Trevelyan that the EU had succeeded in getting the Biden administration to cut tariffs in October.

Kinnock said three months later that the talks had just begun. He said the possible cause was the government’s brazen handling of recent talks with the EU.

Labor also pressured Treblin to confirm whether Johnson had personally raised the issue of steel tariffs with Biden, but the trade secretary only said the talks were held at all levels of government.

Shadow Trade Minister Nick Thomas-Symonds says the prime minister is more interested in getting his job than finding a job in the steel sector. The longer these tariffs remain in place, the more damage will be done to the steel sector.

Andy Burwell, international director at the British Industry Federation (CBI), said it was important to agree to a negotiated agreement on steel tariffs to ease pressure on affected industries.

Community Steel Union Operations Director Alasdair McDiarmid said: This is good news, but negotiations must proceed at a pace to limit the damage to the steel industry.

