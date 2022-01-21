UK business sector moves out of Plan B and coronavirus





Despite changes to guidelines, return to business could be slow across the UK as many workers, shoppers and eateries remain at home due to the chilly weather and continued fears of the spread of omicrons. Many employers who have instructed their employees to telecommute until a review in late January are also unlikely to change their plans quickly.

transport

The London Underground network recorded 8% more travel on Thursday compared to last week. Transport for London said 1.09 million entries and exits using contactless cards or Oyster were recorded on tube by 10am on Thursday, about 80,000 more than last Thursday’s morning peak. Bus travel increased 3% per week and recorded 1.19 million boarding taps on Thursday morning.

Data from satnav company TomTom shows that the revised guidelines don’t seem to make any noticeable difference to road traffic, and Thursday morning peak congestion is slightly lower than Wednesday in urban areas of London, Manchester and West Midlands.

white topal

Sleeve

Retailers hope a return to office will help downtown stores, but aren’t sure how the resurgence of leisure and entertainment venues and cost-of-living pressures will affect spending on non-essentials.

Outside the capital, visitors to the UK’s city center rose by almost 2% on Thursday compared to the same day last week, and in London by almost 4%. According to data provider Springboard, numbers have declined on a weekly basis across all destinations in a similar pattern to in recent months, down to a fifth at pre-epidemic levels.

London station cafe chain Pret a Mangers’ sales were only 71% of pre-corona levels last week. On the other hand, sales in the suburbs increased by 15% compared to 2019.

Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive Officer of the UK Retail Consortium Trade Organization, said: “Consumers have limited options for how they spend their money in 2021 and will soon find themselves with more options and less money.

John Bason, financial director of Primark owner Associated British Foods, said it is unlikely that Primarks downtown stores will return to pre-COVID-19 levels, but he expects better times ahead. we are sure [city centres] It will now be improved free of Omicron and some limitations. You should see an increase in tourists. He said he would feel much better in the summer.

Sarah Butler

hospitality

Pub and restaurant owners said there are early signs of a release of pending demand from December, when many stayed at home so that many people can continue to enjoy Christmas. Revolution Bars, which has 67 venues in the UK, says corporate parties, which were canceled in December, are happily being rescheduled for early 2022. Chris Jowsey, CEO of Admiral Taverns, a 1,000-strong pub chain, said the weekend deal was fine.

A study by data analyst CGA found that a third of consumers plan more hospitality visits after January.

Rob Davis

Bank

For bankers, whether or not to return to the office varies greatly depending on the employer and role.

Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon cited a possible return to the office as one of the most outspoken proponents of large corporations.

HSBC said on Thursday it was preparing to allow co-workers to return to their UK offices as part of a hybrid working approach. Santander UK will update staff working in its offices in the future, but will also remove the requirement for customers to wear masks at branches after 27 February.

JP Morgan is expected to revert to a pre-planned B action where the team determines its own work patterns, but requires everyone to be in the office for at least a week. During the Plan B ban period, only 15% of the bank’s English-language offices were staff, but before the Omicron era, it was more than half.

Merchants whose roles are tightly regulated are believed to be among the workers most likely to have stayed in the office during the Plan B action period, often working five days a week or so.

jasper jolly

service office

Companies that offer flexible office space say demand is already growing as businesses and employees return to larger numbers of offices and adopt hybrid work patterns.

IWG’s founder and CEO Mark Dixon said that after the telecommuting directive lifted in July 2021, deals with new and existing customers have increased and store visits in the UK have increased.

Demand is particularly strong this time in suburban and rural areas, where we expect similar business momentum.

Competitor Workspace says its decision to drop the Plan B restrictions will further boost business confidence as customers return to their offices.

Mark Sweeney

gym

As telecommuting guidelines are removed and fitness fans become more confident about using indoor equipment, the gym expects membership to grow.

The Gym Group, which has around 200 stores, said on Thursday that visits per member had returned to pre-corona levels in January and member numbers were up 8% from December.

Richard Darwin, CEO of Gym Group, said: We’ve been seeing a good level of gym access and new member acquisition so far this year.

Sarah Butler

