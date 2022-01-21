UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane Fight Cards, UK Start Times, Live Stream, How To Watch On TV, Predictions





It’s a pretty tantalizing prospect for him to be his first major UFC event in 2022.

Having made headlines with a definitive heavyweight title clash between incumbent Francis Ngannou and interim champion Ciryl Gane, this is definitely a great way to start the new year inside the Octagon.

Trainer Fernand Lopez’s former teammate, Ngannous, bled badly when he was separated from the party, and his public desire to reward Dana White further drew more attention to his promotion.

Of course, there is also a rather large shadow of Tyson Fury. The wartime event is largely ridiculed, but the WBO heavyweight champion is too big to ignore the recent hints he’s interested in fighting Ngannou.

We’ll see Brandon Moreno defend his flyweight title against Deiveson Figueiredo while there are plenty of qualifiers to enjoy before the main support action kicks off.

read more

UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane TV Channels and Live Stream

TV Channel: Starts airing on BT Sport 2 on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 1:00 AM. The main event will start at 3am GMT.

Live streaming: BT Sport subscribers can also watch via the BT Sport app.

UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane Full Card

main card

Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane (UFC Heavyweight Championship)

Brandon Moreno v Deivesen Figueiredo (UFC Flyweight Championship)

Michel Pereira v Andre Pialho (Welterweight)

Cody Staman vs Said Nurmagomedov

tryout

Rodolfo Vieira v Wellington Terman (middleweight)

Raoni Barcelos v Victor Henry (bantamweight)

Ilia Topuria and Charles Jourdain (featherweight)

Jack della Maddalena v Pete Rodriguez (welterweight)

early qualifying

Tony Grabley v Simon Oliveria (bantamweight)

Trevin Giles v Michael Morales (welterweight)

Sylvana Gomez Huaraj v Vaness Dempoulos (Women’s Strawweight)

Matt Prevoal v Genaro Valdez (Lightweight)

Kay Hansen v Jasmine Yasdavicius (Women’s Flyweight)

UFC 270: Ngannou v Ganesh Prediction

The concept of two heavyweights battling within the octagon isn’t always the most exciting, but Ngannou vs. Gane is a mouth-watering prospect.

Gane is probably a more versatile fighter, but Ngannous’s power is a sight to behold.

Ngannou wins unanimously

UFC 270: Weigh in

Both players will be weighed on Friday, January 21st.

