Baltic states allowed to ship US-made weapons to Ukraine

The United States has given the Baltics the green light to ship US-made weapons to Ukraine, with Lithuania saying on Thursday it hoped to deter “aggressive” Russia.

A State Department official in Berlin, where Secretary of State Antony Blinken is holding crisis talks on Ukraine, said Washington was “accelerating authorized transfers of US-sourced equipment from other allies.”

“European allies have what they need to move forward with additional security assistance (to) Ukraine in the days and weeks ahead,” the official said.

A source familiar with clearances said the approval was for urgent requests from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to help Ukraine, a former Soviet republic.

Exact quantities and types of weapons have not been specified, but the arsenals of the Baltic nations include javelins – man-portable missiles capable of destroying tanks.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas has confirmed that his country is sending defense and other aid to Ukraine in an effort to deter Russia from attacking.

“History shows us that giving in to the aggressor ultimately ends in a great war. We don’t want that. Any country that defends itself must be given the opportunity to do so,” he told AFP. .

“Our decision will contribute to the establishment of a policy of deterrence,” he added.

His Latvian counterpart Artis Pabriks had signaled his country’s intention on Wednesday to send “lethal and non-lethal defense equipment” to Ukraine.

“We are currently compiling a list of items that we can donate, but it will only be released after everything has been transported to Ukraine,” he said.

Estonia has announced its intention to send “dozens” of Javelin anti-tank missiles and 122mm howitzers.

The howitzers were originally owned by East Germany, then by Germany and were purchased by Finland in the 1990s.

Finland and Germany should agree to Estonia sending them to Ukraine.

Tens of thousands of Russian troops as well as tanks and artillery have been deployed near the Ukrainian border since late last year, rocking the three Baltic nations, which are NATO members.

President Joe Biden’s administration has approved $650 million worth of weapons to Ukraine since last year, including $200 million last month amid war fears.

Ukraine has expressed hope to receive military supplies as soon as possible, with shipments from neighboring countries being particularly valuable.

Britain has also sent anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.

