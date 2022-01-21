US destroyer challenges Chinese claims in South China Sea





The US Navy conducted a freedom of navigation operation near disputed territory in the South China Sea on Thursday. The Chinese military said the ship intruded and threatened peace in the region. The United States argued that its actions were legal and that China’s claims posed a threat to the international freedom of the seas. Loading Something is loading.

The US Navy on Thursday challenged China’s “illegal” and “excessive” maritime claims with a FONOP freedom of navigation operation near the Paracel Islands, disputed territory in the South China Sea.

The US Navy destroyer USS Benfold led the operation, challenging restrictions on innocent passage and excessive territorial claims by claimant states, China in particular.

The operation drew criticism from China, which accused the US Navy of violating its sovereignty and security. The US Navy responded by saying it “defends the right of every nation to fly, navigate and operate wherever international law permits,” adding that “nothing the PRC says otherwise will deter us.” .

The U.S. Navy said in an official statement that “illegal and extensive maritime claims in the South China Sea pose a serious threat to the freedom of the seas, including the freedoms of navigation and overflight, free trade, and unfettered commerce. hindrance, and the freedom of economic opportunity”. for nations bordering the South China Sea.

The Chinese military expressed frustration with the US Navy’s operation on Thursday, saying the USS Benfold entered territorial waters around the Xisha Islands, as China calls the Paracel Islands, and threatened peace and stability of the region.

Although the US Navy routinely conducts FONOPs, not just in the disputed South China Sea, but around the world, China claims sovereignty over large swaths of the South China Sea and publicly opposes whenever these operations occur.

“We solemnly request the US side to immediately cease such provocative actions, otherwise it will suffer the grave consequences of all possible contingencies,” said the Chinese Air Force Colonel and Theater Command spokesman. southern People’s Liberation Army, Tian Junli, in a statement.

He further said that “the troops of the PLA Southern Theater Command will always remain on high alert and take resolute measures to safeguard China’s sovereignty and security as well as peace and stability in the South China Sea.”

The Chinese military claimed that Chinese naval and air assets were watching and tracking the US warship before the military “warned” it. The United States rejected the PLA claim, calling it “false”.

The US Navy stressed in its statement that “USS Benfold conducted this FONOP in accordance with international law and thereafter continued to conduct normal operations in international waters.”

The Paracel Islands have long been a disputed territory, with China, Vietnam and Taiwan all claiming sovereignty. China maintains practical control of the region, having built 20 outposts in the Paracel Islands as it continues to tighten its grip on the South China Sea.

