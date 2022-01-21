China and Russia Block US Attempt to Sanction North Koreans at UN | Nuclear Weapons News





China and Russia have delayed a US effort at the United Nations to impose sanctions on five North Koreans in response to recent missile launches by Pyongyang, diplomats have said.

Beijing and Moscow’s decision came ahead of a closed-door UN Security Council meeting on North Korea on Thursday, the second in two weeks, after Pyongyang fired tactically guided missiles this week.

China and Russia, however, suspended the US proposal on Thursday, putting it in limbo.

China told its council colleagues it needed more time to study the sanctions, while Russia said more evidence was needed to support the US request, the diplomats said.

Under current UN rules, the blocking period can last six months. After that, another board member can extend the hold for another three months, before the proposal is permanently taken off the negotiating table.

Monday’s test was North Korea’s fourth so far this year, with two previous launches involving hypersonic missiles capable of high speed and maneuvering after liftoff, and another test last Friday using a pair of missiles at short range fired from wagons.

People watch video of a North Korean missile launch during a news program at Seoul Station in South Korea on Thursday [Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo]

In a joint statement, seven members of the UN Security Council, the United States, Albania, Brazil, France, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates and Britain and Japan, said Thursday that the launches demonstrate the regimes determination to pursue weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs at all costs, including at the expense of its own people.

It is critically important that member states take the necessary steps to enforce sanctions in their jurisdictions, or risk giving the DPRK regime a blank check to push forward its weapons program, the statement said, using an acronym for North Korea.

Last week, the United States imposed unilateral sanctions on missile launches. He blacklisted five North Koreans, a Russian and a Russian company, accusing them of buying goods for the programs from Russia and China.

He then proposed that five of those people should also be subject to a UN travel ban and asset freeze. The request had to be approved by consensus by the Security Council’s 15-member sanctions committee against North Korea.

The U.S. Treasury Department said on January 12 that one of the sanctioned North Koreans, Choe Myong Hyon, was based in Russia and had provided support for the Second North Korean Academy of Natural Sciences (SANS), which already subject to sanctions.

Four China-based North Korean representatives of organizations subordinate to SANS were also targeted, the Treasury Department said: Sim Kwang Sok, Kim Song Hun, Kang Chol Hak and Pyon Kwang Chol.

Nuclear-armed Pyongyang has been banned from testing ballistic weapons by the UN, but denuclearization talks have stalled since 2019 when a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President he era, Donald Trump, crumbled over North Korea’s demands for sanctions relief.

The administration of US President Joe Bidens has sought in vain to relaunch dialogue with Pyongyang to persuade it to give up its nuclear weapons and missiles.

But Kim declined further talks with the United States and warned that North Korea would resume weapons development activities it had previously halted.

The North Korean leader, who took power 10 years ago, has sought to modernize the military and says more advanced weapons are needed for the country’s self-defense.

North Korea’s powerful ruling party’s political bureau, chaired by leader Kim, said at a meeting on Wednesday that it would reconsider resuming all nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) testing temporarily suspended at the light of the hostile actions of the United States.

The country’s Rodong Sinmun newspaper quoted members of the politburo as saying they were seeking to consider the issue of resuming all actions, which had been temporarily suspended, in an apparent reference to a self-imposed moratorium on drug trials. weapons and ICBMs that began in 2017.

We should make more thorough preparation for a long-term confrontation with the US imperialists, the political bureau concluded.

Facts have repeatedly proven that blindly resorting to punishment and pressure will only escalate the tension rather than settle the peninsula issue. It does not meet any party interests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said when asked about Pyongyang’s announcement.

Meanwhile, North Korea is expected to appear in virtual talks on Friday between Biden and Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Daniel Russel, a former US diplomat for Asia who is now with the Asia Society Policy Institute, said the meeting showed that Washington and Tokyo are on the same page.

We should expect their discussion to focus on practical steps to deter and defend against destabilizing behavior, whether from North Korea or in hotspots like the Taiwan Strait and the South China Seas and eastern, he said.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his Japanese counterpart Akiba Takeo set the agenda Thursday when they discussed their respective approaches to North Korea, China and economic issues in the Indo-Pacific. , the White House said.

