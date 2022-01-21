The UK has 107,364 new cases of COVID-19 as the death toll rises by 330.





The figures show that as of 9 am on Thursday, there were 107,364 Covidcases recorded in the UK.

These figures are based on laboratory-confirmed positive PCR tests, but also include the majority of positive lateral flow tests reported in England and all lateral flow tests reported in Northern Ireland.

According to government statistics, an additional 330 people died within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 153,202.

According to a separate figure released by the National Statistical Office, there are currently 177,000 registered deaths in the UK, where COVID-19 is mentioned in the death certificate.

The number of coronavirus infections reported on Thursday was slightly down from the 108,069 recorded on Wednesday. The number of daily cases reported in the UK has remained below 100,000 since Friday and has been increasing overall since then.

UK

There have been 95,974 additional cases of Covid-19 reported in the UK and 280 more deaths related to the virus.

As of Thursday, the hospital had 15,302 coronavirus-infected patients, with 573 lying in ventilated beds.

Wales

In Wales, 2,768 additional infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

And 21 additional Covid deaths have been recorded.

Up-to-date data on Welsh hospitals and ventilator patients are not available on government websites.

The Granite City

Scottish authorities have reported 4,743 additional infections and 27 more Covid deaths.

There were 1,514 Covid cases reported on Thursday, of which 43 were in ventilated beds.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland reported 3,879 new cases and two more deaths on Thursday.

As of Thursday, there were 21 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on ventilators.

