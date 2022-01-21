Congress plans to clean up cryptocurrency mining in the United States





On Thursday, members of Congress debated how to make cryptocurrencies greener as energy-intensive bitcoin mining booms in the United States. One of the biggest questions was whether to use renewable energy to power the energy-intensive mining at the heart of the bitcoin blockchain, or turn to other blockchains that didn’t need as much. energy first.

The debate took place during a monitoring hearing on the energy impacts of cryptocurrency hosted by the House Energy & Commerce Committee. The United States became the de facto epicenter of bitcoin mining last year, after China cracked down on mining within its borders, in part because of the amount of energy used by bitcoin. This transition could have big implications for the already strained power grid in the United States, as well as the ability of the Biden administration to meet its ambitious climate change goals.

The presence of cryptocurrency in everyday life is likely to continue to grow

The presence of cryptocurrency in everyday life will likely continue to grow, Representative Diana Degette (D-CO) said in her opening comments during the hearing. As the industry progresses, it is crucial for cryptocurrency networks to identify ways to reduce the need for constant high-volume power consumption and minimize environmental effects. .

The bitcoin network gobbles up more electricity than the countries of Ukraine or Norway consume in a year. If bitcoin were a country, that would make it the 27th most electricity-hungry country in the world. This also makes bitcoin the dirtiest cryptocurrency, as bitcoin mining is often fueled by fossil fuels.

Part of the reason for Bitcoin’s outsized power consumption is that it is by far the largest cryptonet. But bitcoin also needs more electricity than some other cryptocurrencies because it uses a process called proof-of-work that functions as a sort of security system to keep its transaction ledger, the blockchain, secure and accurate. Miners verify transactions by racing to solve complex puzzles using specialized computers. They receive bitcoins as a reward. Meanwhile, all that computing power is burning through electricity.

There are worrying signs

When bitcoin mining was concentrated in China, miners tended to use clean hydropower during the rainy season and coal when that resource ran out. In the United States, what the energy mix for cryptocurrency mining looks like is still taking shape. But there are worrying signs. Miners have already extended the life of aging power plants that burn coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel.

Given our current climate goals, examples like this are deeply concerning. Our goal now must be to globally reduce carbon emissions and increase the share of green power on the grid, said Rep. Degette.

Industry experts who testified at today’s hearing argued that there is an opportunity for crypto mining to embrace renewable energy and, in doing so, help clean energy to thrive in the United States. A challenge with solar and wind is that they are intermittent power sources depending on the weather, sometimes there is not enough and sometimes there is too much. Miners can use excess renewable energy that could otherwise be wasted because there is not enough battery storage for renewable energy on the grid yet, proponents argued.

Computing is a better battery, John Belizaire, founder and CEO of Soluna Computing, said during the hearing. His company develops data centers for cryptocurrency mining.

Other experts are skeptical that renewable energy will be a silver bullet to bitcoin’s energy problems. To reduce greenhouse gas emissions, electricity from renewables will eventually need to power everything from vehicles to home heating. Bitcoin mining would therefore be in competition with these needs. And when demand for electricity exceeds supply, it can lead to blackouts or the burning of more fossil fuels to supplement clean energy sources.

Theres another solution that some experts are seeing. Instead of using proof of work, some cryptocurrencies use different methods to maintain the accuracy of their blockchains. The most popular alternative is called proof of stake, which does not require huge amounts of computing power because there are no puzzles to solve. The Ethereum network, the largest after bitcoin, plans to eventually move from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake.

Bitcoin has no such plans. The network is not expected to come to a consensus on this change, especially since miners have already invested in the machines they use to solve puzzles. For now, it seems that as long as bitcoins are the biggest player in the game, cryptocurrencies will continue to consume more and more energy.

The bitcoin community deserves our deepest gratitude for bringing blockchains to the world, but we have much more energy-efficient alternatives than proof-of-stake for the sake of the environment and our energy infrastructure in the United States. , Ari Juels, a professor at Cornell University, and co-author of a paper that coined the term proof-of-work in 1999, said in his testimony. I believe we need to embrace these new options.

It’s still unclear how members of Congress plan to follow up on the hearing; DeGette concluded by saying that discussion of the energy use of cryptocurrencies is going to be a growing issue for the committee. At this point, we have no answers, she said.

Whatever happens next, the stakes are high for the planet. The United States is the second largest climate polluter after China. The Biden administration has set a goal of eliminating nearly all greenhouse gas pollution over the next few decades, and that will be difficult to achieve with or without bitcoin mining playing a role.

Correction 8:10 PM Jan 20: This story has been corrected to clarify that bitcoin uses proof of work. An earlier version of this article wrote that it used proof of work. We regret the error.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/1/20/22893720/us-congress-hearing-cryptocurrency-energy-bitcoin-mining The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos