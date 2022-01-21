England will slide gently into the lower leagues, warns Tony Blair.





Sir TonyBlairhas has warned that Britain is slowly slipping into the lower leagues, accusing Boris Johnson of a lack of coherent planning for the government.

The former Labor Prime Minister said without a radical change in policy the UK would face a continuous and unstoppable complex decline similar to that of the 1960s and 1970s.

Whether Prime Minister Johnson survives the Partygate scandal or not, Sir Tony said, Downing Street’s biggest problem is the lack of a plan for the country’s future.

In a speech at Imperial College London on Thursday, Sir Tony said there are loopholes in British rule that require new ideas. You need a plan. None at the moment.

The former prime minister also attacked the government’s approach to Brexit, saying that the desire to leave the European Union caused significant economic damage. He said he could change his political and legal relations with Europe, but not his interests or geographic location.

Sir Tony added: The government has no post-Brexit regulatory strategy and a passive departure from EU rules is aimlessly exacerbating the costs of businesses, exacerbating the already significant economic impact of Brexit itself.

The former prime minister said Brexit, the technological revolution and climate change present unprecedented challenges that governments are not prepared to address.

Sir Tony also said that the government’s leveling of the agenda does little to clarify Britain’s real problems. Slogans run the risk of misframing national affairs. We face a national challenge, not just in a backward region, but across the country.

During a question-and-answer session at an event hosted by the Institute of Global Health Innovation, the former prime minister said he did not want to be embroiled in the Partygate scandal.

But he said: It was a very different situation when I was on Downing Street and the way government was run. Whatever happens to him, I cannot influence it. That’s a matter of investigation, and the problem with the Conservatives is that they don’t have a plan.

Former Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer gratefully praised the party’s rise to new vitality. [and] A talented front bench from the disaster of the Corbyn era.

He also praised Shadow Prime Minister Rachel Reeves’ economic plan and added that he showed a healthy will to erase the memory of a four-game losing streak. As Keir himself admits, this is the challenge for 2022.

When asked if the UK would like to rejoin the EU in the future, Sir Tony said: It would be a political error to revive the whole argument that it should be accepted, no matter how fervently I may oppose it.

But what you need to focus on is that you need a relationship and you can make it a practical relationship. Let’s make it work. We don’t want the prime minister to have a bad relationship with European leaders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/tony-blair-uk-brexit-eu-b1997125.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos