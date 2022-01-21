US accuses officials in Belarus of piracy for forcing plane with dissident to land





Topline

US prosecutors on Thursday charged four Belarusian officials with conspiracy to hijack planes, after Belarus was widely condemned in May 2021 for using an alleged bomb threat to ground a Ryanair flight and arrest a critic. diet on board the aircraft.

A Ryanair passenger flight from Athens, Greece was intercepted and diverted to Minsk by Belarus… [+] authorities.

Petras Melukas/AFP via Getty Images Highlights

The four defendants still at large in Belarus are Leonid Mikalaevich Churo, Director General of the Belarusian State Air Navigation Authority; MP Churos Oleg Kazyuchits; and state security service agents Andrey Anatolievich Lnu and Fnu Lnu.

The defendants plotted to fake a bomb threat to justify the landing of Ryanair flight 4978, a flight carrying four US nationals and more than 100 other passengers, in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, so that journalist and government critic Roman Protasevich could be arrested, FBI Deputy Director Michael J. Driscoll said.

Churo personally communicated the false bomb threat to Minsk Air Traffic Control Center personnel before Flight 4978 airborne, and Fnu Lnu participated in the effort and communicated updates to Andrey Anatolievich Lnu, according to prosecutors.

The US Department of Justice said Kazyuchit’s role was more indirect: he allegedly ordered air traffic authorities to falsify incident reports and conceal evidence that the bomb threat was a hoax, in what prosecutors described as an effort to cover up the incident.

Belarusian dissident Roman Protasevich.

Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images Crucial Quote

Not only is what happened a reckless violation of US law, it is extremely dangerous to the safety of anyone flying in an aircraft, Driscoll said. The next pilot who receives a distress call from a tower may doubt the authenticity of the life-threatening emergency.

Key Context

The circumstances of Protasevich’s arrest on charges of fomenting mass unrest caused international outrage. Protasevich has been a vocal critic of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled the country for more than 20 years and has muzzled most of the country’s media. Protasevich spent years living in Lithuania, hoping to avoid imprisonment in his native Belarus, whose security services labeled him a terrorist. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki described the hijacking of the flight as an unprecedented act of state terrorism and called for tougher sanctions against the Belarusian government, which has already been severely penalized for violently suppressing protests and organizing protests. elections in 2020 widely seen as rigged. in favor of Lukashenko. Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, who was also arrested, publicly confessed to criminal charges, apparently under duress, the BBC reported.

To monitor

Protasevich and Sapega were placed under house arrest in June, but their current status is unknown. Protastevich’s last public contact with the outside world was in October.

Further reading

US Charges 4 Belarusian Officials With Hacking In Forced Landing Of Jet Plane (New York Times)

Belarus intercepts Ryanair flight and arrests journalist, sparking international outrage (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharysmith/2022/01/20/us-charges-officials-in-belarus-with-piracy-for-forcing-plane-with-dissident-to-land/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos