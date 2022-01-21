Construction worker injured in bridge collapse at US 95, Eastern | News





LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — A construction worker was injured in a bridge collapse on US 95 and Eastern Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Eastern Avenue had been closed since last week for an overpass construction project.

A worker was taken to hospital and his condition was not immediately known, a Nevada Department of Transportation official said.

The bridge collapsed unexpectedly around 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 20, according to Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Justin Hopkins.

Hopkins said crews pulled down parts of the bridge in a controlled manner this week.

FYI – For those who don’t know, the bridge pictured is being demolished, started on Monday to be replaced by a new bridge. Eastern Ave is closed, freeway traffic is on another new bridge. This is a construction incident, no civilians are involved. Everything is back to normal. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/T2I3oUrror

— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 21, 2022

NDOT then provided the following statement:

Just before 4 p.m. today, a partial collapse of planned and ongoing demolition work on the US 95/Eastern Ave. occurred, injuring a contracted construction worker who was taken to a local hospital. This part of the bridge deck and Eastern Avenue had been closed to traffic since Monday morning. US 95/I-515 remains open and safe for motorists.

Our thoughts are with the worker and we wish him a speedy recovery.

Safety is NDOT’s top priority. NDOT is closely monitoring the situation and working with security officials to determine the cause of the incident. We will continue to keep the public informed.

Las Vegas police said they were helping with road closures in the area. The highway was briefly closed but reopened at 4:30 p.m. Motorists should expect delays in the area.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said OSHA is responding to the investigation.

