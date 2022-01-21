UK energy rates set to rise alongside falling global gas prices





The sharp rise in UK domestic energy prices in April will probably coincide with a fall in global gasoline prices, creating a “huge” political challenge unless ministers urgently introduce measures to ease pressure on household finances, the industry said. Executives warned.

Energy UK chief executive Emma Pinchbeck said on Thursday that the UK energy price cap is expected to rise by 50% to £2,000 per household per year. Spring prices due to reduced demand.

The limit sets the bill for most UK households and is set twice a year by regulator Ofgem. The next level is set on February 7th and takes effect from April. However, since it is calculated using historical wholesale prices, there is a time lag between the wholesale market price and the rate the consumer pays.

Ministers have been talking with energy companies for months to figure out how the government can help reduce the impact of rising bills on households. Soaring inflation is putting pressure on governments to address the upcoming cost of living crisis. Households will be hit the hardest from April due to energy rate hikes following tax hikes.

“As global gas prices fall, our bills in the UK will go up,” said Pinchbeck, representing the trade organization representing suppliers including Centrica, Eon UK, EDF Energy and ScottishPower.

“Politically, I can see why that is a huge challenge and a challenge for us. [as suppliers] Finchbeck said at an online event hosted by think tank Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit.

“I don’t think it’s untenable that the government doesn’t act urgently on the bill,” she said, noting that the burgeoning bill will not only drive more households into fuel poverty, but will also have a major impact on inflation and cost of living. did. public debt.

Goldman Sachs predicts headline inflation will hit 6.8% year-over-year in April, when the cap rises.

The government is considering a variety of interventions, including reducing the 5% VAT on energy rates and removing the “green” levy that finances renewable energy policies from the rates. However, it can also limit support to the most vulnerable families.

Other options include state-backed loans to energy companies to lower customer rates or wholesale market interventions to stabilize prices.

Finchbeck said the government could take the simplest route and cut billing costs by extending the Warm Home Discount scheme, which initially reduces bills to the most vulnerable households, through February 7th. A more complex proposal.

Nigel Pocklington, chief executive of green energy provider Good Energy, agreed that expanding warm-home discounts is one of the more likely options for ministers, but he warns that the plan will be financed by other households through energy bills. I did.

Pocklington said ministers should make it clear whether the additional costs for this plan are met by bill payers or “best met through general taxation.”

The government said it was already supporting vulnerable households, but recognized the pressures people were facing from rising cost of living. “We will continue to hear from consumers and businesses about how to manage their energy costs,” he added.

