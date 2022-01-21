US allows Baltic states to send US-made weapons to Ukraine





The United States will allow Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to send American-made weapons to Ukraine amid growing tensions between Moscow, Washington and NATO, according to a new report.

The three Baltic states, all members of the Atlantic alliance, will be able to redirect Javelin anti-tank weapons and Stinger air defense systems to help the Kiev government, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing US officials.

In addition, the United States plans to donate five Russian-made Mi-17 transport helicopters to Ukraine, which were being repaired in the Eastern European country and were originally intended for the Afghan army. Congress would have been notified of the decision.

The United States and its allies and partners are uniting to expedite security assistance to Ukraine, a State Department spokesperson told the Journal.

The UK has also announced that it will also supply Ukraine with military weapons in the face of growing Russian aggression. Ukrainian Ministry of Defense Press

We are in close contact with our Ukrainian partners and our NATO allies on this matter and are using all available security cooperation tools to help Ukraine strengthen its defenses in the face of increasing Russian aggression, added the spokesperson.

The spokesperson declined to provide further details on shipments from Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.

The decision comes just days after the UK announced it would also supply Ukraine with military weapons, including short-range anti-tank missiles and additional British troops.

In announcing the move, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace cited a legitimate and real cause for concern over growing Russian forces along the Ukrainian border, where Moscow has amassed around 100,000 troops.

On Thursday, Russia tried to reverse the narrative, accusing Western nations of planning provocations against Moscow.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said allegations of a Russian attack on Ukraine are a cover for staging their own large-scale provocations, including those of a military nature.

Biden has said the United States will impose ‘tough’ economic sanctions if Russia crosses the border into Ukraine.EPA

They can have extremely tragic consequences for regional and global security, she said, according to The Associated Press.

Due to the military buildup, many fear Russia could invade Ukraine after weeks of pushing the United States and NATO to prevent the country from joining the European alliance.

On Wednesday, US President Biden appeared to say he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin would press ahead with military action and eventually prevail.

I guess he’s going to move in, he has to do something, Biden said during his first solo press conference of 2022.

I think, as usual, he’s fine, Biden said later before pausing for several seconds.

I probably shouldn’t go any further, he finally said. I think we are going to hurt him very badly.

Biden has pledged to apply tough economic sanctions if Russia invades. However, he appeared to suggest at the press conference that a minor incursion by Moscow would result in a lesser punishment.

It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and then we end up arguing about what to do and what not to do, etc., Biden said. But if they really do what they are able to do with the force they have massed on the border, it will be a disaster for Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed Biden for suggesting a “minor incursion” by Moscow would result in less severe punishment. Reuters

I have already shipped over $600 million worth of sophisticated equipment, defensive gear to Ukrainians, Biden added later in his presser. The cost of going to Ukraine in terms of physical loss of life for the Russians and they can outweigh it over time, but it’s going to be heavy. It’s gonna be real. It will be substantial.

On Thursday morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired back at Biden in a tweet saying: We want to remind the big powers that there are no minor inroads and no small nations. Just as there are no minor victims and little grief over the loss of loved ones. I say this as the president of a great power.

The White House has since attempted to clarify Bidens’ remarks, insisting on tough sanctions if Russia continues its military action in Ukraine.

Biden then clarified his “minor incursion” comment, saying that Putin understands that “Russia will pay a heavy price” for a Ukrainian invasion. via REUTERS

I have been absolutely clear with President Putin,” the president said at the start of a White House meeting on infrastructure. “He has no misunderstandings. If there is any, all assembled Russian units cross the Ukrainian border, it’s an invasion.

He will be met [a] Tough and coordinated economic response which I have discussed in detail with our allies and which has been very clearly laid out for President Putin, Biden added. But there is no doubt that if Putin makes that choice, Russia will pay a heavy price.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/01/20/us-allows-baltic-states-to-send-us-made-weapons-to-ukraine/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos