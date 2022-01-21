COVID-19: What coronavirus restrictions are changing in the UK and Republic of Ireland? | UK News





COVID-19 restrictions, introduced to contain the spread of the Omicron strain by the end of last year, are now being relaxed across the UK and in the Republic of Ireland.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Wednesday that most measures under Plan B would end on January 26th, but work-from-home guidelines have already been suspended.

Similar announcements were made after case numbers declined in all four countries: Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Here are the latest regulations for the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

UK

The government has lifted restrictions on working from home, and the prime minister on Wednesday said Britain is returning to Plan A “because of a special booster campaign”.

The mandatory COVID-19 pass for nightclubs and mass events will end on January 27, as will the rules for masks in places where you normally mix with people you don’t normally mix with.

Middle school students will no longer be required to wear face coverings in the classroom, and guidelines for use in public areas will also be removed.

Johnson also said travel restrictions and nursing home visits would be announced in the coming days.

The legal requirement for people who test positive for coronavirus to self-isolate is expected to end on March 24, but this could be accelerated if data permits.

Current quarantine rules remain in place, requiring anyone who tests positive in the UK to be quarantined for at least five days.

The quarantine period will be shortened from the 7th of January 17th, meaning that people with negative side flow test results on the 5th and 6th can exit the quarantine.

The Granite City

Strict rules remain in Scotland, but Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced this week that some restrictions will be eased on 24 January.

The limit of three households for indoor gatherings will be abolished, and the limit on the number of people attending indoor events will also be lifted.

Social distancing in indoor public spaces is no longer necessary and hospitality facilities do not need to restrict customers to table service.

Nightclubs will also reopen, but face coverings remain a legal requirement on public transport and in shops, entertainment and leisure venues.

Unlike the UK, some requirements for the COVID pass remain the same, including nightclubs and large indoor and outdoor events.

However, from January 24th, two changes will take effect:

Hosts of large events of 1,000 or more need to verify the accreditation status of more than 50% of attendees, not the current 20%.

The requirement to be fully vaccinated for corporate certification purposes includes a booster dose if the second dose is more than 4 months old.

Wales

First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed on Thursday that Wales would continue its roadmap to returning to coronavirus alert level zero at the end of the month.

Drakeford said the country has “crossed the omicron peak” and could continue to lift restrictions as part of “a careful and phased plan.”

From today Wales will move to Alert Level 0 for all outdoor activities.

This means that there is now no limit to the number of people who can participate in outdoor activities and crowds are again allowed at outdoor sporting events.

Outdoor entertainment may also operate without additional reasonable measures such as 6m and 2m social distancing.

You will still need a coronavirus pass to enter large outdoor events of 4,000 or more (if not seated), or large outdoor events of 10,000 (if seated) or more.

From 28 January Wales plans to complete the transition to alert level 0.

This means that telecommuting is no longer a legal requirement, and Rule 6 will be removed from hospitality, cinemas and theaters.

Social distancing requirements in workplaces and places open to the public will be abolished.

Northern Ireland

As of noon today, people are no longer limited to table service and groups of 6 in Northern Ireland’s restaurants, pubs and bars.

The current restrictions on gatherings in three-family homes will also be lifted, but more than 30 people will not be able to stay.

Northern Ireland’s Ministry of Health has also agreed to change the self-isolation period to five days.

Guidelines for telecommuting will be relaxed from “where possible” to teleworking, and people will no longer have to prove exempt from wearing face masks in public places.

From January 26, nightclubs will be able to reopen and you will no longer need a vaccine passport to attend places like pubs, restaurants and movie theaters.

New actions will be reviewed on February 10th and additional changes may be introduced.

Republic of Ireland

The Irish government has received approval from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) to lift COVID restrictions.

Nphet recommends lifting restrictions on hospitality, including an 8pm curfew and allowing live and sports venues to return to their maximum capacity.

A COVID-19 pass is only required for international travel, but a face mask is still recommended in shops and public transport.

Government ministers will meet today to evaluate the advice before the announcement by Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

