Austria removes UK, Netherlands, Denmark and Norway from list of countries with virus variants





Austrian authorities have decided to repeal the list of countries with variants of the virus in favor of travelers who have hitherto been subject to stricter special restrictions.

Therefore, from Monday 24 January 2022, travelers from the UK, Netherlands, Denmark and Norway currently classified as a variant of the virus will be subject to the easy entry rules when traveling to Austria.

Austria first added these four countries to its list of regions with virus mutations on December 25, 2021, and since then, only those who have received a booster jab and can present a negative result in a PCR COVID-19 test have been allowed to enter the country. SchengenVisaInfo.com reports that it was taken within the last 72 hours.

Travelers who could enter the country at the same time had to self-quarantine for 10 days after entering the country.

Read More: Austria Classifies UK, Denmark, Norway and Netherlands as Virus Species Regions

Under the new rules, starting next Monday, travelers from the UK, Netherlands, Denmark and Norway will be able to enter the country if one of the following conditions is met:

You have received additional shots of COVID-19. He was jabbed twice and a PCR test performed within 72 hours prior to arrival in Austria was negative. If you recently had a negative PCR test within 72 hours prior to arrival in Austria due to COVID-19

Currently, children under the age of 12 are exempt from entry regulations.

The decision comes at a time when the majority of EU and Schengen countries are facilitating entry restrictions, despite rising rates of Omicron infection.

Switzerland, for example, has ended its pre-departure testing requirement for travelers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or who have recovered from the virus in the last 270 days. At the same time, Sweden has also eliminated the requirement for pre-entry inspections.

Meanwhile, Finland will end its internal border controls from 31 January, concluding that travel did not play an important role in the development of the epidemic in Finland.

On the other hand, from February 1st, people traveling to Austria with a vaccination certificate should note that the vaccination will not be valid after 270 days after the last vaccination. A booster shot is needed to keep the certificate valid.

From 1 February 2022, the 2 doses are only valid for 180 days in Austria. However, for ENTERING, 270 days remain the same. The booster immunization is valid for 270 days in both scenarios, the Austrian National Tourism Agency explains.

For people who have been vaccinated and have recovered, the first dose is valid for 270 days.

