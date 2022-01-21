China says it warned US warship in South China Sea, US denies





BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) – Chinese forces tracked and cautioned a U.S. warship that entered waters near the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, the country’s military said on Thursday, but the US Navy denied that the ship had been warned.

The People’s Liberation Army’s Southern Theater Command says the USS Benfold sailed ‘illegally’ into Chinese territorial waters without permission, violating the country’s sovereignty, and that Chinese naval and air forces tracked the vessel .

“We solemnly demand that the US side immediately cease such provocative actions, otherwise it will bear the serious consequences of unforeseen events,” he added.

The US Navy dismissed the idea that the Benfold had been warned, but appeared to confirm the ship was operating in the area, saying the mission reflected the US Navy’s commitment to defending freedom of navigation.

“The PRC’s statement on this mission is false,” 7th Fleet spokesman Mark Langford said in a statement. The 7th Fleet is part of the US Navy’s Pacific Force.

The Benfold was conducting what the Navy called a freedom of navigation operation “in accordance with international law,” the statement said. The ship then “continued to conduct normal operations in international waters”.

The US Navy frequently flies such missions in the South China Sea to contest Chinese territorial claims.

“The United States upholds the right of every nation to fly, navigate and operate wherever international law permits, as the USS Benfold did this week. Nothing the PRC says will deter us. “, adds the press release.

China has established military outposts on man-made islands in the waters of the South China Sea, which are crossed by vital shipping lanes and also contain gas fields and rich fishing grounds.

The South China Sea has become one of many flashpoints in the strained relationship between China and the United States, with Washington rejecting what it calls Beijing’s illegal territorial claims.

China claims large swathes of the South China Sea. Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines all have overlapping claims.

Beijing newsroom reporting; Additional reporting by Martin Pollard; Written by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Frank Jack Daniel

