UK foreign minister urges allies to contain Russia and China injuries





British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss urged the liberal government to “stand up to global aggressors” in a violent speech aimed at Russia and China.

Truss said Moscow and Beijing were “emboldened in a way they haven’t seen since the Cold War,” Truss said in a speech after talks with their Australian counterparts at the Lowy Institute, a think tank based in Sydney.

Truss and British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace are in Sydney to discuss a closer security relationship with the Australian government after signing the Aukus deal last year. An agreement between London, Canberra and Washington is designed to allow Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines in an effort to counter an increasingly dogmatic China.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Australian Foreign Minister signed an agreement on Thursday to work together to combat cybersecurity threats and boost infrastructure investments to strengthen stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Truss used her speech to call for Russian President Vladimir Putin to step down from a possible clash with Ukraine “before making a major strategic mistake.”

Moscow has deployed more than 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine, and Western allies, including the United States, have warned that Putin may be planning an invasion. Russia has denied such intentions.

“Aggression will lead to horrendous pitfalls and loss of life, as evidenced by the Soviet-Afghan war and the conflict in Chechnya,” Truss said.

She also argued for stronger alliances between countries, including Australia, Britain, Japan, India, Indonesia and Israel, to curb the growing power of “global aggressors.”

“They want to export dictatorship as a service to the world. So regimes like Belarus, North Korea and Myanmar are looking for their closest allies in Moscow and Beijing,” she said.

At a press conference with Wallace and Payne and Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton, Truss sought to further justify the need for an alliance like Aukus.

She cites China’s “economic coercion” on Australia and Lithuania, Russia’s military “aggression” and Iran’s attempts to acquire nuclear weapons as challenges to protect trade routes and strengthen regional security.

Payne supported this view, stating that liberal democracies should not tolerate “unrestricted attacks” by authoritarian governments.

suggestion

When asked if Britain could build a military base in Australia, Wallace said “nothing can be discussed”.

The British foreign secretary’s powerful speech quoted Margaret Thatcher as Boris Johnson struggled to remain prime minister in the face of domestic controversies and Conservative uprisings.

Truss is known as a potential contender to replace Johnson if he resigns following an investigation into the so-called Partygate scandal involving a series of Downing Street incidents suspected of violating coronavirus restrictions.

She has repeatedly stated that she supports Johnson “100%” in Sydney and wants him to continue working.

