US accuses Belarusian officials of hijacking planes for hijacked Ryanair flight





A Ryanair plane, which was carrying Belarusian opposition blogger and activist Roman Protasevich and diverted to Belarus, where authorities have detained him, lands at Vilnius Airport in Vilnius, Lithuania on May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Andrius Sytas

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) – Four Belarusian government officials have been charged in the United States with air piracy for hijacking a Ryanair (RYA.I) flight last May to arrest a dissident Belarusian journalist who was in edge, U.S. prosecutors said. Thusday.

The charges announced by the US Department of Justice heighten global outcry over the May 23, 2021, crash-landing in Minsk of the Ryanair flight and the detention of journalist Roman Protasevich and his Russian girlfriend.

Belarus has already faced a wave of sanctions, including travel bans and asset freezes, from the United States, European Union, Britain and Canada over the hijacked flight, which US authorities say was the subject of a false bomb threat.

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Four US citizens were among the approximately 132 passengers and crew aboard the flight, prosecutors said.

The defendants were charged in a one-count indictment alleging conspiracy to hijack an aircraft involving a US national, contrary to US federal law.

The Belarusian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Thursday’s charges against Belarusian officials provide one of the most detailed accounts yet of how the fake bomb threat was allegedly used to force Ryanair Flight 4978 to land in Minsk so Protasevich could be arrested.

The hijacking was led by the head of Belarus’s state aviation authority, Leonid Mikalaevich Churo, and a state security official identified as FNU LNU, prosecutors say, who used acronyms for unknown first and last names.

Churo’s deputy, Oleg Kazyuchits, and FNU LNU’s superior, Andrey Anatolievich LNU, were also named.

The defendants’ lawyers could not immediately be identified.

Protasevich, a fierce critic of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, fled the country in 2019 and worked for Nexta Live, a channel on the Telegram messaging app.

Belarusian officials have accused him of being an extremist and inciting social hatred. Protasevich sees the allegations as unwarranted political repression. Read more

Protasevich’s channel broadcast and helped coordinate huge protests that rocked Belarus after Lukashenko claimed victory in an August 2020 vote that opposition and Western governments claimed was rigged.

Lukashenko denies election fraud and says the country is facing unprecedented external pressure after the United States and its allies imposed sanctions. Read more

Thousands of protesters have been arrested in a massive crackdown on opposition, independent media and other groups.

FORCED DESCENDING FLIGHT

Prosecutors said Churo and FNU LNU arrived at the Minsk air traffic control center before the flight left Athens for the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, where Protasevich lived, and passed the bogus bomb threat to air traffic controllers.

The pair allegedly ensured the plane was diverted to Minsk by preventing controllers from alerting authorities in neighboring Ukraine to the alleged false threat while the flight was in their airspace, prosecutors said.

Once in Belarusian airspace, the pilots were briefed on the alleged bomb, told it would detonate if they diverted to Vilnius and given other information to make the threat credible, prosecutors say.

FNU LNU, which kept Andrey Anatolievich LNU informed in real time, asked an air traffic controller to declare a “code red”, indicating a credible threat requiring an immediate landing, prosecutors said.

After landing, the passengers were ordered to board airport buses and were detained at the terminal, where Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega were taken.

Belarusian officials then began a cover-up, prosecutors said. He understood that Kazyuchits was ordering his subordinates to “create false incident reports”, including one showing that the fake bomb threat had been received around the time the flight entered Belarusian airspace.

The charge against the defendants carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison.

US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement that the defendants undermined global efforts to keep the skies safe “to pursue the illegitimate goal of suppressing dissent and free speech.”

After being detained in Minsk, Protasevich and Sapega were placed under house arrest.

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Jonathan Landay in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese, Grant McCool and Aurora Ellis

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us-charges-belarus-officials-with-aircraft-piracy-over-diverted-ryanair-flight-2022-01-20/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos