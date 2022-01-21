SAS on Ukraine standby to ‘extract’ UK officials if war breaks out – World News





Members of SAS E Squadron will lead a rescue if Russian troops and armor pour deep into Ukraine. British Foreign Office officials may be rescued by special forces in case of war

Russian military vehicles prepare for transport

A secretive SAS unit has been put on standby to extract UK officials from Ukraine if war breaks out, the Daily Mirror can reveal.

Members of SAS E Squadron will lead a rescue if Russian troops and armor pour deep into Ukraine.

As many as 126,000 Russian combat forces are now amassed close to Ukraines border – including ground troops and amphibious attack personnel.

More are pouring into neighbor Belarus, putting Ukraines capital Kiev at risk if President Vladimir Putin orders a full-scale invasion.

Moscows commanders have ordered large amounts of multi-launch rocket systems to be transported into Belarus, which could be used as a launch point for an invasion.

A Ukrainian soldier in a trench on the front line in Pisky (

Image:

Getty Images)

American President Joe Biden has already warned he believes an attack is imminent and bungled by hinting an American response depends on the severity of an incursion.

Many observers believe full-scale invasion is unlikely but if that takes place British Foreign Office officials may be rescued by special forces.

It is believed crack UK special forces may also be placed strategically within Ukraine acting as military advisers, along with US counterparts.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with government ministers via video link from the Moscow Kremlin (

Image:

Alexei Nikolsky/TASS)

One security source told the Daily Mirror: British intelligence is watching developments all over Ukraine but in particular in Crimea, which is occupied by Russian forces.

All of the other manoeuvres may have been a ruse to deflect from Crimea and Putin may want to expand it towards contested Donbas.

Tonight the UK Ministry of Defense told the Daily Mirror: “We do not comment on special forces.”

Joe Biden has warned he believes an attack is ‘imminent’ (

Image:

AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraines troops along a 250-mile trench border through Donbas, in Donestk and Luhansk, are on high alert for an attack by Moscows forces.

They are preparing to launch a guerrilla warfare against attacking Russian soldiers if they roll over the frontline, using UK-supplied shoulder-launched NLAW missiles.

They have pitted crossing points with anti-tank mines and other defenses, preparing to retreat and then launch counter-attacks against an invasion force.

Experts warned Russia will act quickly and decisively if it invades.

A satellite image shows Russian battle groups and vehicles parked in the town of Yelnya (

Image:

via REUTERS)

Hugo Crosthwaite, lead analyst for Eurasia at security intelligence firm Dragonfly, said the Russian plan was to get concessions on Ukrainian NATO membership and Donbas.

Putin is keen to stop Ukraine from becoming a NATO member but the US has insisted on making no promise.

Moscow also wants pro-Russian separatist occupied Donbas to be officially part of Russia and some experts believe sanction threats will not deter the Kremlin.

He said: A Russian invasion of Ukraine is a likely scenario in the coming weeks.

There have been several military and diplomatic developments that point to a sustained severe interstate conflict risk, including Russian troops deploying to Belarus and further efforts by the Kremlin to create a pretext for an attack.

Ukrainian servicemen work on their tank close to the front line with Russian-backed separatists near Lysychansk (

Image:

AFP via Getty Images)

The combined efforts of the US, the EU and NATO to deter Russia in recent months appear to have failed.

Even the sanctions the US has threatened seem to have had little impact, with Russia having effectively sanction-proofed its economy.

Russias military build-up means it can now begin a ground operation or launch a devastating missile and artillery attack at little to no notice.

Rhetoric from the Kremlin has become more belligerent, including unevidenced accusations that the US is training anti-Russia units and Ukraine is preparing to attack separatist forces in Donbas – a tactic the Kremlin used in 2014 to justify its annexation of Crimea.

We still doubt that Russian forces would attack Kyiv, either via ground assault or air and missiles, and assess that Russias main goal in any military operation would be to force Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to resign quickly, and offer wide-ranging concessions from NATO membership to the status of Donbas.

