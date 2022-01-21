U.S. Senate bipartisan group discusses curtailed election bill





WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) – A bipartisan group of U.S. senators are discussing a scaled-down law focused on safeguarding election results and shielding election officials from harassment after Democrats twice defeated a bill on the right to vote.

Lawmakers led by Republican Senator Susan Collins and including conservative Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, are due to meet virtually Friday to discuss reforming the Voter Count Act of 1887, sometimes called the ECA, which allows members of Congress to contest the results of the presidential elections.

The ECA formed the basis of an effort by former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies to cancel the January 6, 2021 presidential election, when thousands of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol and disrupted certification of election results.

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Collins, who said his group includes six Democrats, told reporters the goal was “a truly bipartisan electoral reform bill that would address many of the issues that arose on Jan. 6 and help restore trust.” in our elections.

Senator Angus King, an independent who caucus with Democrats, is separately preparing to introduce CEA reform legislation that would limit the role of Congress and give responsibility for resolving disputes and challenges with states, according to an aide.

The White House welcomed the efforts, but made it clear that it does not see CEA reform as a substitute for broad suffrage legislation.

“Certainly the president is open to engaging, talking with, as we are, even if not a substitute, Republicans and others who are interested in moving forward,” said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

Lawmakers believe there is bipartisan support in Congress for such initiatives.

“We see what happened in the insurgency,” said Manchin, who leads the Democratic side of the bipartisan effort. “We’re going to get a group of people together, Democrats and Republicans, and get a good bill that protects the vote count.”

Manchin spoke a day after he and Sinema thwarted an attempt by fellow Democrats to overturn the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for most laws and pass sweeping majority voting legislation. .

The Jan. 6 Capitol riot and a wave of restrictive new election laws in Republican-led states spawned by Trump’s false claims about a stolen 2020 election have raised concerns about the integrity of the U.S. electoral system.

Manchin said he wants threatening or accosting an election official to be a federal crime.

After the failed Democratic push for suffrage on Wednesday, senators said it may be possible to reach the 60-vote threshold with more limited legislation aimed at curbing congressional intervention in the election presidential elections through ECA reform.

“The people who tried to nullify the last election focused on using this law in a way that would have subverted the will of the people. And so there is value in clarifying the law,” the senator said. Republican Mitt Romney, member of the Collins group. told reporters.

Collins did not provide any timeline for the production of a bill and said the band had many issues to work out from the start. But she added that their model is the bipartisan talks that produced last year’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

Time is running out for lawmakers to act. The campaign is already underway ahead of the November 8 election, when Republicans are favored to regain a majority in at least one house of Congress, and the first nominating contests are held in Texas on March 1.

The Collins Group is also considering proposals to protect elected officials from harassment and wrongful removal, provide election security and improve election management, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said CEA reform was worth discussing in comments that Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, later dismissed.

“I think it needs to be fixed,” McConnell said Thursday. “We should be able to find a bipartisan way to solve this problem.”

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Scott Malone and Mark Porter

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/bipartisan-us-senate-group-seeks-plan-b-voting-rights-after-democratic-bills-2022-01-20/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos