Primark fires 400 people in UK stores





Primark employs a total of 29,000 people across 191 UK stores. PHOTOGRAPH BY CARLESIN/Reuters

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF.L) plans to lay off 400 employees at its UK stores to overhaul its retail management team.

The fashion retailer has begun consulting with employees as part of a plan to make the governance structure consistent across its network of 190 stores in the UK.

The move aims to provide clearer accountability, greater flexibility and more management support on the shop floor, he said.

As part of the move, while creating new management-level roles, it also removes other roles and expects the change to reduce retail managers by approximately 400.

Primark currently employs approximately 29,000 people.

Kari Rodgers, UK retail director at Primark, said: “The changes will provide a simplified and consistent management structure across all our stores, more opportunities for career advancement and greater flexibility.

We are now focused on supporting colleagues who are affected by these proposed changes, and we are going through a consultation process.

Details of the layoff plan came as ABF reported that in the 16 weeks through January 8, Primark sales were $2.67 billion ($3.64 billion), up 36% year-over-year, and operating margin was better than expected.

Similar sales in Primarks UK stores were still 10% below their pre-pandemic levels in the last third of 2021 than they were two years ago.

ABF shares fell nearly 2%, warning of continued supply chain and price pressures.

Primark owner Associated British Foods fell nearly 2%. Chart: Yahoo Finance UK

ABF said the cost savings helped Primark absorb higher costs.

The impact of inflationary pressures on commodities and supply chains in the first quarter was broadly mitigated by a favorable US dollar exchange rate compared to last year and lower store operating costs and overheads, the Trading Update said.

Primark has about 400 stores across Europe and the United States, but does not trade online. Despite facing inflationary pressures, retailers claim they have no plans to raise prices.

Richard Lim, CEO of Retail Economics, said the sharp increase in strictly limited sales periods last year is good news for retailers, but there is a sobering tone to the results.

Consumers are now adept at converting online, and as the number of cases grows, self-imposed restrictions have come along with switching to alternative brands that can give them what they want.

Without a trading website to lean on, Primark was frustrated as a significant sale was swept away by a competitor.

“Inflation headwinds are an unavoidable storm that currently covers almost everyone, but I think the ABF is well positioned to overcome it,” said Laura Hoy, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“The group’s low-cost retail business will appeal to desperate shoppers, and improved efficiencies across all areas of the business, along with price hikes in the grocery business, will likely offset most of the pain now.

“But if costs continue to rise, this could be a problem for Primark as the group has little room to increase its costs due to its position as a discount retailer.”

Interactive Investor’s market head Richard Hunter said: Primark is now out of bondage, and the return to a strong form has increased overall returns and is likely more likely.”

