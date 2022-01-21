



Friday, January 21, 2022 at 10:24 AM

New HM revenue and tariff statistics show that the UK has about 2,000 Isa millionaires sitting in pots worth an average of 1,412,000.

And about 80 pots were rated over 2m.

According to data obtained from InvestingReviews.co.uk, about 60 of all investors own more than 3 million pots.

InvestingReviews.co.uk published figures following a series of Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to the HMRC, which provided the most recent data showing the value of Isa accounts in 2019.

The average pot of brackets over 3m was found to be just over 6m. This means that some sabers are likely to sit at a much larger sum.

InvestingReviews.co.uk believes Isa millionaire is a stock and shareholder.

Stocks and stocks may decline or rise in value, but they often outperform in the long run than leaving your money in cash.

Savers money held in Isa is protected from tax officers as long as it remains within the Isa wrapper.

The annual Isa allowance has grown significantly over the years and is now 20,000.

According to Investing.Reviews.co.uk, investors starting from scratch can now make the most of their annual deductibles and expect to hit the millionaire line in about 22 years, assuming a 7% annual return.

The Isa season, when suppliers start a variety of new deals, is traditionally ahead of the next tax year (April 6).

Simon Jones, CEO of InvestingReviews.co.uk said: As the Isa season begins, this data will focus on what can be achieved through patient investing.

Kudos to all the smart investors who have increased their pot to over 6 million.

They’ll be raking in nearly £500,000 a year in tax-free cash, and anyone who did so without Isa Wrapper would be beaten up by the tax clerk.

Exclusive: 'Keep cool in a hairy market, but avoid being an ostrich,' says Andrew Bell, City Grande and fund manager.

